Updated: Barrow schools closed Monday, Winder Fire Department 9/11 ceremony canceled

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Sunday, September 10. 2017
Updated: 16 hours ago
Comments (0)
Barrow County Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected statewide inclement weather and the potential for high winds and power outages statewide stemming from Hurricane Irma. The closure is for all students and staff. District officials said they would monitor the storm and would announce as soon as possible Monday whether schools will be closed again Tuesday.
Also, the Winder Fire Department has canceled a 9/11 memorial event that had been planned for Monday morning.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.