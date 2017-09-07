Softball: Hodnett, Wildcats shut out Bulldoggs 7-0

Freshman pitcher Emily Hodnett tossed a complete-game shutout as Apalachee defeated Winder-Barrow 7-0 Wednesday in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA showdown.
The win gave the Wildcats (7-6, 4-0 region) control of first place in the region standings while the Bulldoggs (6-7, 3-1) dropped their first region game. The game had been scheduled for Aug. 31, but rain postponed it until Wednesday.
The Wildcats broke open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning when Nicole Trammell led off with a double and pinch-runner Madison Hubler later scored from third on a passed ball.
Apalachee added two more runs in the third on a two-run double by Madyson Coe and then broke it open with four runs in the fourth due in part to three errors by a normally sure-handed Winder-Barrow defense.
Trammell was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to second on a Grace Hedges single. Alexis Griffith then laid a bunt down, and Bulldogg pitcher Rose Johnson’s throw sailed wide into right field, allowing Trammell to score, and there was another on the relay throw home, which brought in Hedges to make it 5-0. Winder-Barrow third baseman Bekah Freeman then failed to field a ground ball off the bat of Kayla Brown, allowing Griffith to cross home plate.
The Wildcats tacked on one more run in the inning on Briana Bryson’s RBI single.
That was more than enough support for Hodnett, who was dominant throughout the evening and scattered six hits while striking out seven with only two walks.
She wiggled out of a couple of jams. In the top of the third, Ashley Everett led off with a single and Olivia Barrera reached on a walk, but Hodnett got Tiffany Watkins to fly out, Emily Ferguson to pop out and Johnson to ground out to end the threat. The Bulldoggs tried to mount a two-out rally in the sixth when Jakayla Sullivan drew a walk and Freeman singled to center, but a line-drive off the bat of Karli Whitaker was snagged at third by Brown to keep the shutout intact.
Bryson, Hedges and S’Nyiah Stinson led Apalachee at the plate with two hits apiece. Freeman and Everett both had a pair of hits to lead the Bulldoggs.
Both teams return to action with region games Thursday. Apalachee will be at Lanier while Winder-Barrow will travel to Dacula. Both games are scheduled to start at 5:55 p.m.
Softball: Hodnett, Wildcats shut out Bulldoggs 7-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry