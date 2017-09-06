Football: Bulldoggs ranked for first time since 1994

Winder-Barrow High School’s football team is ranked for the first time since the Phil Jones era.
The Bulldoggs are ranked ninth in the latest GHSA Class AAAAAA poll released this week by Georgia High School Football Daily, widely considered the official poll statewide. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked since 1994. WBHS is 3-0 after an impressive 38-14 victory against Northview last week — their best start since 2007 when they went 4-0 to open the season.
“In reality it doesn’t mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things,” said Bulldoggs coach Heath Webb of the top-10 ranking. “It does mean we are doing good things and people are noticing.”
It had been a long dry spell for the WBHS program which has struggled to find its footing since Jones left following the 1996 season. Webb, now in his fourth season, has helped turn the fortunes of the program around, however, along with a quality coaching staff and the dedication of the players.
WBHS is off this week and will return to action Sept. 15 on the road at Loganville. Players and coaches had the day off Monday and returned to work Tuesday.
See the full story in the Sept. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
