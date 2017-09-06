Winder-Barrow junior girls cross country runner Kacie Wilson picked up her second individual win of the season Saturday, placing first in the Jekyll Island Invitational.
Wilson ran a time of 20:52.30, outpacing Ayanna Fulton of Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. High School (20:58.60).
Winder-Barrow’s girls finished ninth out of 20 teams.
Apalachee’s girls finished eighth and were led by senior Molly Silva, who wound up 14th overall with a time of 22:27.40.
Winder-Barrow’s boys team finished ninth out of 24 teams and was led by senior Jake Martinez, who finished 25th overall (17:58.80). Apalachee was 19th and was led by sophomore Kevin Ellington, who finished 31st (18:09.70).
Both teams will compete Saturday morning in the Winder-Barrow Invitational at Bramlett Elementary School.
The race is set for 8 a.m.
Cross Country: Wilson gets another win at Jekyll
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry