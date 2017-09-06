One of the biggest challenges Apalachee and coach Steve Sims will face this week against Discovery will be figuring out how to contain the speed and big-play capabilities the Titans possess.
Discovery, which visits Apalachee at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Wildcats’ homecoming game, is in its second season of varsity play — going 2-8 last season (including a 27-10 win over the Wildcats in Lawrenceville). This year, the Titans — a Class AAAAAAA team — are off to a 1-2 start, but bounced back from losses to Jefferson (43-0) and Cedar Shoals (22-12) with a 24-0 shutout last week over Pinecrest Academy.
“It’s not a good matchup for us in the speed department out on the perimeter, especially with us being young in the secondary; they’ve probably got an edge in that area,” Sims said of the Titans on Monday.
Discovery will play two different quarterbacks in Alexander Drazic and Jason Mitchell.
“(Mitchell) runs the ball a little more than (Drazic), but each of them can run the whole offense pretty well,” said Sims, adding the Wildcats will also have to try to contain running backs Devin Grier and Khiree Seabrook, who had an 86-yard touchdown run against Pinecrest, along with other speedsters at receiver.
“It’s going to be tough for us to stop them from both running and throwing the ball,” Sims said. “You can’t keep cheating in on them against the run because they’re able to spread the ball out horizontally on the perimeter very well. You have to be able to cover the whole field and you’ve got to be sound on every snap.
“We want to try to make this game about the line of scrimmage and be able to control the ball and limit their snaps.”
See the full story in the Sept. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Wildcats look to play ball control, contain Discovery’s speed
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry