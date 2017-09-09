Bennett: Running with scissors

Several years ago, my mom approached me one November with an idea.
“Hey, Cat,” she said. “I have a great idea for a quick and inexpensive Christmas gift for your dad and I — a family scrapbook!”
That sounded fairly reasonable, so I took an introductory class at a scrapbook store in Athens before starting the project. I asked my friend Debbie Jo to go with me, but she was like, “Nah, I’m just not into that kind of thing.” Hundreds of hours (and dollars) later, the first edition of the family scrapbook was completed. And I was hooked! So much for quick and inexpensive!
Not long after that, a friend from church became a demonstrator for Stampin’ Up, and I volunteered to host a party. Because it’s what friends do for each other, Debbie Jo, and several other friends, came to the show to support the hostess (me) and the demonstrator. Two cousins came along because they knew there would be good snacks. That night was the beginning of a crafting craze among us like we never expected! We soon started acquiring stamps, paper, embellishments, fancy scissors, adhesives and all sorts of tools of the trade. Once monthly we’d meet at our church and spend the day and evening, sometimes late into the night, working on our scrapbooks. We always teased DJ, because she had the most and the best tools of all, for someone who was “just not into that kind of thing!”
Once a year we’d pack up our goods and head to Highlands, N.C. for a weekend of crafting, eating, crafting, napping, crafting, girl-time, and did I mention crafting? There was a huge basement where we’d set up our work space, spread out all our stuff, and craft til we dropped. So. Much. Fun. We lost one of our scrappin’ sisters to cancer, and since that time, we’ve only been to Highlands once, and it just wasn’t the same without her. We no longer meet at the church monthly, and our lives are so busy, there seems little time for crafting. My snack-seeking cousins were bitten hard by the crafting bug, and they have since collected the most amazing stash of craft supplies I’ve ever seen. One now creates beautiful cards for her personal use, and to sell at bazaars, as well as having done some commissioned projects. She moved to Phoenix last year, and I have missed spending weekends with her, working in her craft room.
Several weeks ago, an old friend invited me to a Friday and Saturday paper-crafting event in Athens. I was very excited about it, but as the time drew near, I started talking myself out of going. I tend to do that a lot these days. I find myself excited to make plans to do something; then when it’s time, I’d just rather stay home. My mom says I’m turning into a hermit. I went back and forth for several days about going, then finally called my friend, and the longer we talked, the more convinced I was that I needed to go. And I actually got excited about it.
The big day arrived, and I packed what I thought I would need. When I walked into the hall, I was shocked at the vision before me: ladies and craft supplies as far as the eyes could see! It was a crafter’s heaven!
Of course, I had to make the rounds to see what each lady was doing, and meet my new friends. Some were scrapbooking, some were making cards, some were working on water-color pieces, one was making jewelry, one was disassembling a scrapbook to re-do, others were simply sorting photos in preparation for scrapbooking later. And then there was our hostess, who was busy keeping things running smoothly, including coordinating trips to the give-away table, working in the kitchen keeping the snacks and drinks refreshed, getting lunch and dinner ready. It was a grand time of crafting, learning new techniques, meeting new friends and spending time with a couple of old friends. I’ve been invited back to join the group again at their quarterly meetings, and can’t wait until the next one!
Yes, our mamas taught us to never run with scissors. But should you catch the bug to be crafty, just run right on down to the craft store, and pick yourself up some snazzy scissors, some glue and paper, and get started! Before you know it, you’ll have a nice stash of supplies to create your own memory books!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
