Bridgeman: Where are checks, balances between capital and labor?

The grievance hearing was in a conference room at the lock manufacturing plant. I was a “witness” for a fellow worker, a big, burly kid who worked in shipping.
He had been “written up” by our supervisor, a hard-charging, banty-rooster who wore white shirts and ties on the production floor, for moving too slowly.
The kid was a good worker – hard, steady, conscientious. He was ill-suited to play word games with a supervisor more interested in making brownie points with the bean counters than taking care of his employees.
When my turn came, I was disgusted with the process and the games being played, and I said so.
That was my one and only experience with a “union” shop and management.
For most of the past 30 years, I have hired, and occasionally fired, people who reported to me. I was “management.”
That is some of the background as I watch the national economy and a president who lauds the worker bees while taking actions to enrich the management class. That is some of the background as I have watched the influence of unions diminish for most of the past 40 years. That is some of the background when I cover business development and hear quiet tales of companies locating where they do not have to deal with unions.
One of my strong beliefs is the value of the interlocking arrangements this country has developed among branches of government. Those arrangements ensure that we have to listen to other views and have to seek accommodation.
Any difficult legislation that is passed in Congress, I have read, is hated by “both” sides – no one gets what he or she wants.
That kind of checks-and-balance does not exist in our current economy between capital and labor. I have never reached a definitive answer for myself about how best to create a rough balance between those two.
In that lock manufacturing plant, I went to work one evening to find pickets at the railroad crossing that was the entrance to the plant. I was told “we” weren’t working that night. I was not a member of the union. Interestingly, no one ever talked to me about joining it.
But I obediently, turned around and parked and watched for a bit. I went home in a little while.
I never did get much in the way of information. Years later, I have no idea what that one-night strike was about.
I would not have appreciated that strike if I had been a middle manager, expected to produce a specific number of locks that night. I didn’t appreciate it from my view. I did not know why it occurred, or if it made any difference.
When individuals are involved, worrying about management or unions gets messy in a hurry. When thinking of a national economy, I’d like to see the head of the AFL-CIO be as influential as the head of a Fortune 500 company.
Truth is, I don’t much care for either the union head or the corporate chief.
The “bosses” I get along with have always been those who do the work along with their employees, who treat people as individuals.
That is very difficult to do when you lay off some of those individuals. I have no particular answers. I thought about the above on Labor Day – when most of us were not laboring.
