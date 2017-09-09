Buffington: Keep the monuments, but understand their hirstory

I’m not in favor of destroying monuments.
Having walked among old ruins in Italy, Israel, Egypt, and other ancient places, I’ve see a lot of old statues and monuments. Records indicate that thousands of other historic monuments were destroyed over the centuries: Conquering armies often dismantled their foe’s monuments; early Christians destroyed what they considered to be pagan statues; and new rulers often smashed any vestige of their predecessors.
A lot has been lost over the centuries and you have to wonder, in another 2,000 years, will today’s monuments be the only things left to speak about our current civilization?
Still, the ongoing debate over what to do, if anything, with the hundreds of monuments and statues dedicated to the Confederacy has no simple answer. Each situation is unique and it will be up to individual communities to decide what should be done at the local level.
When you think about Southern monuments, it’s remarkable that so many Confederate memorials and statues even exist. It’s usually the victors who erect monuments, not the losing side in a war.
So why were so many Civil War statues and monuments erected in the South?
There were two inter-linked forces at work during the time most of these monuments were put up (1890-1920).
First, many of the old Confederate soldiers began to die as they reached their late 60s and 70s during that time. There was a lot of community sentiment, especially in small towns, to honor local old soldiers before they all passed away.
But the monument-building effort was also part of a much larger and broader movement at the time. Led by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, there was a major push in that era to rewrite the history of the Civil War by elevating it as a noble, but in the end, “lost cause.”
The UDC and other groups lobbied state governments about how the history of the war should be written about in textbooks and they undertook a massive public propaganda campaign designed to justify the South’s resistance to what they considered an evil federal government.
Much of that “lost cause” campaign focused on denying that slavery was the main cause of the war; that the South was right in fighting for its “rights”; and that Southern soldiers, especially its leaders like Robert E. Lee, were noble, gallant and brave.
In that context, the monuments being erected by the UDC were just an extension of that larger effort to rewrite history. In addition to honoring local soldiers, they were visible symbols on town squares and courthouse lawns designed to express the nobility and rightness of the Southern “lost cause.” They didn’t directly embrace slavery, of course, but they were designed to say, “we were right, even if we got beat.”
Some critics of Confederate monuments contend that they were more than just statues designed to look back into history and honor dead soldiers — that instead, they were an effort to intimidate blacks by proclaiming white supremacy in stone.
That criticism is based on the idea that most of these monuments were erected during the establishment of Jim Crow laws in the South and amid a rising tide of lynchings of blacks by white mobs and the KKK.
White supremacy was, in fact, the accepted cultural and legal view of the time in the South. The South was segregated both legally and culturally in that era. Just about every aspect of Southern life revolved around the belief in, and enforcement of, complete racial segregation and the idea that the white race was superior to the black race.
And far from being just a social club for white society women, the UDC was also a defender of the KKK and openly praised the racist 1915 movie, “The Birth of a Nation.”
So if the UDC, or any other group, had wanted to erect statues to the idea of white supremacy on town squares in the early 1900s, they could have easily done so. There was nothing hidden about their agenda, or their belief that the white race was superior to the black race.
So I don’t believe public racism was the main reason these Confederate statues were erected in Southern small towns. The record is pretty clear that most of the Confederate monuments were put up to honor local soldiers and as part of that broader effort to make the Civil War look more noble and honorable than it really was.
Still, there are some interesting questions that surround some Southern monuments, particularly those dedicated to Southern military and political leaders.
After most civil uprisings, the leaders of the losing side are tried for treason. That didn’t happen after the Civil War and most Southern leaders escaped national damnation by the North. Reunification was more important than recriminations at the time.
Still, these monuments to the leaders of the Confederacy are different than the monuments in small towns. Small-town monuments were dedicated to local soldiers who had no control over the war that they were drafted into. The monuments to the Confederacy’s military and political leaders, however, are for men who fomented and led a rebellion against the United States government. They were in every sense of the word, traitors to the nation. And they led that rebellion in an effort to defend the enslavement of black men, women and children in the South.
Intellectually, that’s difficult to reconcile.
Jefferson Davis had a choice. Robert E. Lee had a choice.
They chose to lead an uprising against the U.S. government in defense of an institution that is indefensible.
Another question revolves around the missing monuments. General James Longstreet, for example, was a major leader in the Civil War, Lee’s right hand general and equal to, if not superior to, Stonewall Jackson.
Jackson has dozens of statues in his honor, yet there are almost no monuments to Longstreet in the South:
The reason for that is that after the war ended, Longstreet was vilified by Southerners. Longstreet spoke out in favor of Reconstruction and became a Republican. And he committed the ultimate sin in the South by calling for equal rights for blacks (and led an army of black soldiers against a white mob in New Orleans after the war.)
Because of that, Longstreet was virtually erased from Southern memory by the UDC and other “heritage” groups who found his views on race offensive. Longstreet became a non-person.
So much for the idea that these monuments simply honor “history” or “heritage.”
The history honored by the UDC and others was selective. Those like Longstreet who called for racial equality after the war were ignored during the era of Confederate monument building.
Despite that complex history of Confederate monuments, there is little reason to destroy these Civil War icons scattered in small towns across the South.
They have become a flashpoint only because extremists on both sides have made them so. Their destruction serves no purpose.
Each community should be allowed to decide for itself how to display its Civil War monuments — whether on public or private land, high-profile or low-key, and in what context.
And each community should be able to do that without state or federal interference.
Their community. Their monuments. Their decision.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
