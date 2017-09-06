Superintendent’s contract extended through June 2020

The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously extended superintendent Chris McMichael’s contract by a year Tuesday night.
McMichael’s contract now extends to June 30, 2020.
He is in his fourth year as superintendent of the Barrow County School System. McMichael was offered, but declined, a 2-percent raise.
He said the timing for a raise was not right.
The superintendent said directors and above at the central office had received bonuses for the past two years, not pay raises.
“I didn’t feel like we were at the point,” where he could accept the raise, McMichael said.
Until “we get them up,” he said, he would decline the offered raise.
Board chairman Mark Still praised the superintendent.
“I can’t say enough about the job he is doing,” Still said.
He added that he only has to come to the central school office a couple of times a month.
The board met more than 20 minutes Tuesday in a closed session. It also has discussed McMichael’s evaluation and contract renewal in other closed sessions this summer.
McMichael became superintendent when Wanda Creel left the district.
He had been executive director for teaching and learning for two years when he moved into the top spot.
He has been in the school system for nine years.
