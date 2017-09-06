Winder dedicates Broad Street green space to late J.C. Cook

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, September 6. 2017
Comments (0)
Winder officials and community members gathered Aug. 30 as the city dedicated the green space at the intersection of North and East Broad streets to late community leader J.C. Cook, naming it J.C. Cook Park.
According to a proclamation issued by Mayor David Maynard, Cook was a community leader beginning in the 1950s through his death in 1979.
He spearheaded the “Here Comes the Circus” program along with Winder-Barrow High School and the city’s recreation department, gaining national attention for the program, and he was also the founder and president of the Winder Baseball Little League, which started in 1957.
He also founded Winder Teens for Christ.
See the full story in the Sept. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.