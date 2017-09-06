Updated: School board mulls policy change on purchases up to $5,000

At its meeting last week, the Barrow County Board of Education debated a request for a policy change to allow schools to make purchases up to $5,000 without getting three formal quote or bids.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, said the change would save time and money.
“The process is too time consuming for that little amount of money,” she said.
Houston told the board she calculates the district would save $15,000 in time in her department.
John St. Clair, information technology services director, said he had been lobbying for the change for years. He said the current policy means “a lot of times, the schools are waiting for me.”
The policy means “lost student curriculum time and we never get that back.”
Board member Connie Wehunt objected to the large jump — from $500 to $5,000.
“We’re opening ourselves up for other problems,” if the change is adopted, she said.
Houston said, and board member Lynn Stevens agreed, that her department is doing internal audits of each school’s bookkeeping and the times savings from changing the policy would make that easier.
Doing those audits, Stevens said, would help catch problems of theft the district has had in the past.
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Phil on 09/06/17 at 11:10 AM [Reply]
HELL NO!! I don't trust the schools on their own.
