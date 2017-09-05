Updated: Elderly woman found safe in Barrow County after being reported missing

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Tuesday, September 5. 2017
Updated: 11 hours ago
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has found an elderly woman, who had been reported missing, safe and sound.
Shoua Kue had been reported missing Tuesday after being last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 1422 Perkins Road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, she had been located by late Tuesday morning.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.