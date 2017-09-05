The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has found an elderly woman, who had been reported missing, safe and sound.
Shoua Kue had been reported missing Tuesday after being last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 1422 Perkins Road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, she had been located by late Tuesday morning.
