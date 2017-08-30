Softball: Doggs shut out Gainesville, move to 3-0 in region

Winder-Barrow softball coach Lee Smoak believes pitching and defense are the strength of his team, and Bulldogg senior pitcher Alexis Berry and company proved that Tuesday.
Berry tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and a pair of hit batsmen while striking out eight in a 7-0 win over Gainesville in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA game at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex.
“Alexis throws a lot of strikes and does a good job moving the ball around and forcing contact,” Smoak said after the win. “Overall it was a good region win for us. We had to play some backups today because we had two starters hurt. So it was a good day to get those girls in there and we got to sub in a lot of girls who got some valuable playing experience.”
Winder-Barrow (5-6, 3-0 region) gave Berry all the support she would need early, tagging Gainesville pitcher Lindsey Ledford for five runs — all with two outs — on five hits in the bottom of the first inning.
Emily Ferguson led off with a base hit, stole second and eventually scored on an RBI single by Rose Johnson. A double into the left-centerfield gap by Bekah Freeman plated Johnson, and then RBI singles by Ashley Everett and Kaylee Valdez made it 4-0. The Bulldoggs added a fifth run when Emilie Elrod reached on an error.
Winder-Barrow scratched across another run in the third when Berry hit a one-out double and courtesy runner Rachel Harwell scored on a throwing error by the Gainesville third baseman.
The Bulldoggs padded the lead some more an inning later on a sacrifice fly by Karli Whitaker that chased Ferguson home.
The win for the Bulldoggs, sets up a showdown at crosstown rival Apalachee at 5:55 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats (6-5, 3-0) also are still unbeaten in region play after winning 13-5 at Habersham Central on Tuesday.
“Apalachee is strong this year from everything I’ve heard,” Smoak said. “It’s going to be a tough game. We’re going to have to bring everything we’ve got and be sharp. I like our odds with how we’ve been playing defensively.”
The Bulldoggs, who were scheduled to travel to Archer for a non-region game Wednesday, will enter Thursday’s game against the Wildcats battle-tested.
Three of their six losses have come against state champions from last season — North Gwinnett (Class AAAAAAA), Buford (AAAAA) and Harlem (AA).
“We’ve been taking our knocks with the non-region games, but I’m fine with that because it’s only making us better,” Smoak said.
