After two blowout wins to start the season, Bethlehem Christian Academy, plagued by turnovers and missed tackles, took one on the chin last week with a 45-36 loss to Community Christian.
Knights coach Lance Fendley will get a chance to see how his team responds to a loss when BCA travels to East Point on Friday for a meeting with Unity Preparatory Academy (formerly Greater Bethlehem Temple Christian School).
“It’s never good to have to wonder how your team will respond to a loss like that,” Fendley said, “but I’d rather it happen now than later on down the road when the games start counting toward the playoffs and we’re trying to build momentum at the end of the year.”
The loss to Community Christian “was a self-inflicted loss,” Fendley continued. “When you turn the ball over five times and miss tackles like we did, that’s what happens.”
The Knights will be facing another quality opponent in Unity Prep (2-1), which is coming off its first loss of the year last week to Robert Toombs Christian Academy, 20-6. The Rams, a GISA Class AA team who beat BCA 8-6 last season in Bethlehem, recorded 36-0 and 38-0 shutouts over Dominion Christian and First Presbyterian Christian, respectively, to start the season.
Fendley described the Rams as an explosive and “very athletic team.”
The Rams will operate out of a hybrid offense where the quarterback rotates between the shot gun and under center.
“They’ve got a couple of dynamite running backs and a dangerous return guy that we’re going to have to keep at bay,” Fendley said.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Knights look to rebound from tough loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry