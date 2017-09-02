Brown: An ode to grandmas

Grandmothers are precious jewels that we all should cherish in our lives.
My grandma was my favorite person in the world.
She was my best friend in my early childhood. When she passed away when I was eight years old, I was devastated.
Losing the most special person in my life still affects me today, and I always keep the few photos I have of her close to my heart.
My granddad remarried and soon enough his new wife, Jo Anna, became my best friend.
I can’t imagine how tough it must be for a woman to marry a widowed or divorced man with children. She’d have to love her partner’s children as her own.
Marrying a man with kids For Jo Anna, I don’t think it was hard.
She instantly fell in love with my family and us with her. It was so effortless that we feel as though Grandma sent her to our family to watch over us for her.
For 16 years, Jo Anna has been my grandmother and my best friend.
I honestly can’t imagine what my life would be like without my relationship with my grandparents.
It makes me sad that there are young people out there — for whatever reason — who don’t have a relationship with their elders.
I’d like to just take a moment to explain why grandmas are awesome and why they deserve to be celebrated.
1. You can’t really surprise Grandma. She’s been around the block, and this ain’t her first rodeo. She’s seen and done it all. Twice. Whatever teenage or adult problems you have going on, Grandma’s been there and done that. When Grandma was raising your mom or dad, she went through the same song and dance with them. If you’re going through something tough, Grandma is there with her words of wisdom. Who better to give you advice than the woman who’s got a proven track record of success?
2. Because Grandma’s seen it all, she will tell you like it is. Dating someone that’s treating you bad? Grandma is going to sit you down and tell you why you deserve better. Feeling sorry for yourself? Grandma is going to tell you like it is. You may not want to hear it, but Grandma will tell you what’s what because she loves you. She has no reason to lie to you. She’s done all this before and she’s tired of playing nice. Life is short, and Grandma knows you better not waste any time by not saying what’s on your mind.
3. There’s no better personal cheerleader than Grandma. You can wake up and put on some pants and Grandma is going to be proud of you. She goes around to all of her friends talking you up and showing off all of your accomplishments. Grandma is seriously the best hype man in the business. When you’re feeling overwhelmed by life, like you’re a failure and disappointment, always remember that Grandma has your back. Even though you may feel down on yourself, Grandma still thinks you’re one of the most amazing people to ever grace this planet.
4. Grandma knows how to have a good time. Maybe this won’t apply to everyone as you may not find Yahtzee as riveting as I do. I’ve never been much of a party-goer. I’d much rather stay inside playing dice games with my grandparents. It’s gotten even better as an adult because now I can drink. Grandmas know their drinks. They’ve had more years to figure out what alcohols are the best and what cocktails you simply must try. For a young inexperienced alcohol drinker like myself, the wisdom grandmas carry is invaluable. Suddenly Grandma is pouring you only the best cocktails under the sun and you’ve got a personal bartender pouring you shots.
5. We all know Grandmas are the best chefs. There’s not much I really need to say about Grandma’s home cooking because we all know it’s the best. When Grandma whips up a batch of meatloaf, I scarf it down — and I don’t even like meatloaf. That’s the magic of Grandma’s cooking. She can make even the foods you don’t like taste delicious.
6. You won’t find a better shopping partner than Grandma. She knows where all the best deals are in all the best stores. She’s got a wallet full of coupons and membership discount cards because Grandma prepares. She can teach you a lot about budgeting and finding good deals which is always a valuable life lesson.
7. Grandmas are always down for the gossip.
If there’s someone in your life that you don’t like, tell Grandma. If that person is making you miserable and you need to vent, go to Grandma. She’ll be the best listener and offer her own brand of sarcastic comments and probably offer you one of those cocktails I mentioned.
Grandma is there to be your shoulder to cry on or the fierce girlfriend who is 10 seconds away from giving your enemy a piece of her mind.
8. No one will ever love you like Grandma. There’s just something so special in the bond with your grandma. She’s already done the parenting thing. She doesn’t have the same pressures as your mom to make sure you turn out alright.
She’s sitting back watching your parents do all the hard work that she has already done. Because she doesn’t have to spend her time disciplining you or raising you 24/7,
Grandma gets to enjoy retirement getting to know the amazing person her own child raised.
She loves you unconditionally and thinks you can do no wrong, regardless of what your parents tell her. You’ll always be an angel in her eyes.
Jessica Brown is the staff photographer for the Barrow News-Journal. She can be reached at picsbyjessica1@gmail.com.
Brown: An ode to grandmas
