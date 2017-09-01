Bennett: On the road again with the band

Our first trip out this season was a great success! I’m going to refrain from commenting on the actual football game this week.
I read the sports section from last week, and my brief description of what happened didn’t even sound like I was watching the same game, so I’ll just let the sportswriters take care of that. I guess that’s what I get for listening to the last half of the fourth quarter through my car windows while riding around the block multiple times, and peeking through the fence at the field house! Ha!
For this week’s game, I’ll just say there were some “really great plays” and “we won,” and leave it at that. The students on the bus I rode on were very well behaved, and after taking their seats in the stadium, they looked and sounded amazing! The visitor’s section was set up quite nicely, with our own concession stand and restrooms under the bleachers. The band was fired up, and a great time was had by all.
One of the things that impresses me most is how our band students interact with the opposing bands. For our first two games, the other bands have been really small. They’ve both had a great sound, though.
If you’ve never seen our band kids watch other bands, it’s really a special time. And somewhat of a proud parent/grandparent (and I’m sure band director) moment. They cheer them on by screaming and applauding. They sit or squat still for the entire time, and give them their full attention. In that moment, it’s not a competition. It’s rooting each other on to be the best they can be. Those of us who remained in the stands as our kids went to the other side to play to the home team, were able to witness this really well. It seemed that our band kids were cheering louder than their home-team fans! It was also fun to watch our students getting into the music of the other band. They’d stomp the bleachers, dance and sing to the music of the other band. After the game, when we were loading buses and their band was marching back to wherever they were going, both sides could be heard complimenting each other. You don’t have to be on the football team to be a good sport! I’m so proud of our students for their display of encouragement and good sportsmanship as they represent WBHS and the Bulldogg Marching Band! Way to go, band!
