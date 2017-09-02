Jacks: A good home-cooked meal before football starts

Things around my house and many houses across the country will change on the weekends starting this Saturday. College football will officially start at UGA between the hedges and I will surely be there in my season seats.
During football season, I begin planning the menu for Saturday on Monday. Food depends on time of game and who all will be tailgating and new recipes to try. It’s a fun time before the game as well as during the game.
Some people say they had rather sit in front of the TV and watch the game than go and fight the crowd. The atmosphere at Sanford Stadium is something that can’t be described in words. It’s an experience every “Dawg” fan needs to have to understand why we go to the games every week and support them in person.
I have visited just about every SEC Stadium and I still give UGA a No. 1 rating. The atmosphere, the concessions, the seats, the whole experience is the best.
—
Since this past weekend was the last normal weekend for cooking I decided on some simple home cooking of vegetables and a meat, requested by my special guy. I bet we all have recipes for meatloaf. I have tried many but settled on a combination of several that isn’t too fancy and doesn’t have a lot of chopping to do, but very tasty.
Joyce’s Tasty Meatloaf
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground chuck or ground round
1 or 2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs
3/4 cup ketchup
1 tsp. Accent seasoning mix
1/2 cup warm water
1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
2 to 3 slices bacon
1 can (8 ounce size) tomato sauce
Directions:
Mix together all ingredients except bacon and tomato sauce. Mix very well. Form into a loaf and put into a bread loaf pan. Cover with bacon and pour tomato sauce over the loaf. Bake on the middle rack of a preheated oven set at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
—
One of my favorite vegetables has to be spinach. I like it in salads as well as cooked or as part of a dish. Adding simple stuff to it makes it even better sometimes. This is one of my favorite ways to cook it.
Creamed
Spinach
Ingredients:
1 pound baby spinach, washed
1 tsp. olive oil
1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
4 Tbsps. (1/2 stick) butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups milk
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Pinch nutmeg
Directions:
In batches, sauté the spinach in a large sauté pan over high heat until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
In the same pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic. Cook until translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the butter and flour; cook for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in the milk and bring to a boil (it will thicken as it comes to a boil). Turn off the heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese, nutmeg and sautéed spinach. Serve immediately or hold in a low oven.
—
In the past I probably would make mash potatoes to go with meatloaf but this week scalloped potatoes won the vote. I’ve tried several different recipes for scalloped potatoes but found one that most of my friends and family like best. It’s simple but good.
Scalloped Potatoes
Ingredients:
4 cups thinly sliced potatoes
3 Tbsps. butter
3 Tbsps. flour
1 1/2 cups milk
1 tsp. salt
1 dash cayenne pepper
1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated cheese, to sprinkle on top
Paprika
Directions:
In a small saucepan, melt butter and blend in flour. Let sit for one minute. Add milk, stirring with a whisk. Season with salt and cayenne pepper. Cook sauce on low until smooth and boiling, stirring occasionally with a whisk. Reduce heat and stir in cheese. Place half of the sliced potatoes in a lightly greased one-quart casserole dish. Pour half of cheese sauce over potatoes. Repeat with second layer of potatoes and cheese sauce. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top. Top with some paprika for color. Bake uncovered for about 1 hour at 350 degrees.
—
I was sent this treat to make from Rice Krispies. Quick and easy and a hit with the kids and adults that like peanut butter.
No Bake Reese’s
Krispy Cookies
Ingredients:
4 cups Rice Krispies cereal
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup granulated sugar
1 1/4 cups creamy peanut butter
5 regular peanut butter cups
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Place Rice Krispies in a large mixing bowl.
In a large microwaveable safe bowl combine corn syrup, sugar and peanut butter and cook on high heat 2-3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until mixture is evenly combined.
Pour peanut butter mixture over the Rice Krispies and mix. Now mix in chocolate chips. After a couple of minutes, mix in crushed peanut butter cups to avoid them fully melting. Spoon treats out with an ice cream scoop and onto lined baking pan. Let cool then using your hand or a spatula slightly flatten them (so they look more like a thick cookie instead of a ball).
—
If you have special tailgate recipes you traditionally use or new ones for the new football season please send them to me so I can share them with others. Next column will be tailgating recipes. Go Dawgs!
—
Joyce Jacks is a cooking columnist for the Barrow News-Journal. Send comments to Georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
