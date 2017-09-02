Bridgeman: Trains louder than beeping trucks

If you frequent the Jackson County Board of Commissioners or Town Council of Braselton meetings, you are likely to hear arguments about development.
Specifically, some folks in those areas find the spread of distribution — logistics is the current buzzword — warehouses to be a bad idea. The jobs don’t pay much, the trucks are noisy and increased traffic is dangerous, their arguments go.
The first issue of wages is largely true, although it depends on which company is being discussed. Some of the firms recruited to Jackson County have such benefits as college tuition payment, or partial payment.
Noise is probably a subjective notion and may depend upon when and how often. Truck traffic certainly brings big, noisy machines to the neighborhood, but that ought to be offset by improved roads and specific areas zoned for industry.
Go just a short way and the conversation is completely different. Commerce is eager for industry and jobs.
The Barrow County Board of Education speaks regularly about its lack of a comparable tax digest with its neighbors. Jackson County is mentioned regularly.
Homer City Council members say something nearly every meeting about “growth.” Granted, it mostly is about residential growth, but the county has a new meat-product industry going up at Banks Crossing, just a few hundred yards from a big tourist area, the outlet mall and other retail outlets.
A major difference in Jackson and Barrow counties is the presence of an interstate in one and not the other. Location, location, location, any developer will tell you.
Getting to the market, whether that is industry to industry or residence to jobs, is a key to any development.
Similarly, growth in Jackson and Barrow counties is coming northeast, up the Atlanta corridor. Industry, commercial outlets and residences follow infrastructure, roads and utilities.
With Gwinnett County being overrun with people — and that’s an apt description of nearly 1 million folks — developers will look for cheaper land. Right now, that is Jackson and Barrow counties.
In a decade, it could be Banks County and Commerce. Madison County may have its own boom with growth outward from Athens and Clarke County.
Barrow County is pinning considerable hopes on Ga. 316, the four-lane connector between Atlanta and Athens. Already commercial growth is sprouting in the area and there is talk of considerably more.
Is there a way to keep Barrow and/or Jackson from being the next Gwinnett County? The two complaints I hear are the sizes of schools and traffic. That mostly deals with housing growth.
Zoning can restrict the pace of that, probably, if counties so choose. Not building water and sewer lines might be another impediment.
The pressure for development, created by Atlanta sprawl moving in our direction, is not so easily deflected or stopped.
Industrial development might be simpler to restrict. The counties could stop seeking industry and could refuse to consider any kind of assistance to those industries, such as working with state folks on infrastructure or job training.
That’s sort of a drastic step. It seems accurate to say that counties that have growth want to restrict it and counties that don’t want to encourage it. Jackson is a bit of both; growth on the west side of the county is everywhere we look, growth on the east side is stirring but is not as evident.
My personal dislike is traffic. I avoid going to Atlanta because of that. I should say that “Atlanta” starts about the Mall of Georgia (which I haven’t been in yet).
We went on a Saturday drive a couple of months ago and found traffic to Helen to be nearly bumper-to-bumper. We went the opposite direction and came home through Cleveland.
I’ve told several people I’m hoping we can enjoy our semi-urban, semi-rural area for 10 or 15 years. By then I may have stopped driving.
Since we have regular trains through Jefferson that blow long, loud whistles in the middle of the night, I don’t worry much about beeping trucks that are backing up.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
