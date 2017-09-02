Bridges: A look ahead to the 2018 election

The statewide primary for the state of Georgia is now less than a year away, but it seems few people are paying much attention.
Perhaps it’s because the political news coverage in 2017 is unlike anything we have ever seen. If you can actually stomach it, try watching one of the cable news outlets on a weeknight. Some spend entire shows criticizing everything the president does while another defends everything he does simply because he was elected as a Republican.
In the land of reality, President Trump has made some mistakes, just like everyone in the position before him. Likewise, he has not done everything wrong as some would try to make you believe.
It’s become more than even many political diehards can take. Some will try to make the 2018 Georgia races about Donald Trump even though he will not appear anywhere on the ballot.
Despite the way national politics are being covered, we do have a full slate of elections next year in our state. Important races such as governor, lieutenant governor, insurance commissioner, secretary of state and labor commissioner among others will all be on the ballot along with contests for all of the state’s congressional seats.
The governor’s race will be an open contest as Nathan Deal is term-limited and will not be able to seek re-election. That has caused a chain reaction causing the lieutenant governor’s race to be open along with the secretary of state. The race for insurance commissioner will also be open as the incumbent has announced he will not seek another term.
Congressman Jody Hice will face competition in 2018 as two Democrats are currently campaigning. Interestingly, there is also a Green Party candidate and an independent candidate running but the chances either will be able to gain ballot access is very slim.
Healthcare will all but certainly be an issue on the campaign trail next year. Hopefully lowering taxes will also be at the forefront. When it comes to taxes I always found it interesting that Republicans claim to be for lowering taxes and to be a friend of the taxpayer. Yet with all statewide office holders being Republicans, my taxes have not been lowered.
This doesn’t mean that Democrats would lower them of course. It just goes back to the old adage of the saying that the only difference between Republicans and Democrats is that one steals from your right pocket and the other steals from your left.
Of course, even more important than statewide elections are the local contests. In Winder and throughout Barrow County there will be municipal elections in 2017. These are the races which can have the most impact on your life and your wallet. If the race for the district you reside in is contested, study the candidates closely. Don’t just vote for someone because they have been in office for years.
Likewise, a new candidate is not always the best choice. It takes research to make sound choices when we go to vote.
Of course, we would all be fortunate to find even one or two candidates who actually follow through on even a small percentage of campaign promises. And always be cautious of the candidate whose main platform is to criticize his or her opponent 100 percent of the time rather than talking about what they would do if elected.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
