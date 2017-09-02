Buffington: Floyd Hoard’s spirit lives on

Over the last five weeks, this newspaper has published a series of articles recalling the terrible events 50 years ago surrounding the assassination of solicitor general Floyd “Fuzzy” Hoard.
In researching these articles, one of the most difficult problems was trying to understand and write about who Hoard really was. What was his personality like? What made him laugh? What made him angry?
We don’t have a lot to go on to help answer those questions. Certainly, his family has their impressions and memories. But most of his peers and former colleagues are gone now.
Of Hoard’s writings, we have very little beyond the famous essay he wrote that was found after his death. His other papers, writings and recordings were stolen years ago.
But we do have a few things that help paint Hoard the man.
For one thing, we know he loved the law. After the 1967 murder, N.S. “Buddy” Hayden, who had been editor of The Jackson Herald in the early 1960s and knew him during that time, wrote a series of articles about Hoard. In one article, he quoted Hoard as saying: “Law is the most perfect profession. You can do so much to help. You can be such a good force. You can aid those who need aid and you can prosecute those who you know are guilty.”
We also know that Hoard was tough and could slice and dice an opponent with words. In 1959 while Hoard was county attorney, a huge scandal hit the county government. An audit was done that uncovered a number of improper financial dealings in the county. Among other things, that audit eventually led to the disbarment of a local judge.
It also implicated the solicitor general, Alfred Quillian, in some very questionable financial dealings with the county government. Quillian wrote a letter to the county defending his honor during the scandal. As county attorney, Hoard responded to Quillian. Both letters were published in The Jackson Herald.
In his letter, Hoard unleashed on Quillian.
“While my experience at the bar of this State is meager and I have made many mistakes, there are a few things that nature endowed me with: one of these things being a keen sense of smell, and I state, without reservation, that the transaction in question created an awfully bad odor, which I predict will take a considerable time to eradicate.”
Hoard defeated Quillian for the solicitor general’s seat in 1964.
We also know that Hoard believed in the power of ordinary people to affect change and that citizens needed to be informed about their government.
In a 1958 letter to the editor, Hoard called on the public to be better informed:
“It seems to me that much of our national scandal, as well as state and local off-color conduct in public affairs, is a direct result of a failure on the part of the people to inform themselves as to what is going on in public business.
“Public information creates public interest; a lack of public information dampens public interest; therefore, it seems that each citizen should take it upon himself to be the guardian of his own liberties by informing himself as to how his public business is being conducted.
“It naturally follows that each of us who desires to retain his liberty in our democratic society should sincerely appreciate any person, persons or organizations who use their legal rights to bring to the attention of the public irregularities in public affairs. Such irregularities breed ‘power politics,’ power politics breeds ‘dictatorship’ and destroys democracy.”
As if to emphasize his belief in an informed public, Hoard challenged The Herald’s editor at the time, Tom Williams, to dig deeper into why some local influential people weren’t paying their taxes.
“Where is your pioneer spirit?” Hoard asked in a 1959 letter to the editor. “You have the arms to fire the volley that will fell the evils now existent in Jackson County. This letter is being written in the hope that it will pave the way for you to load your guns with the most powerful ammunition in the world, ‘The Truth,’ Mr. Editor. Away with your half truths…. Publish the ‘truths’ about Jackson County for only the truth will make us free.”
Then Hoard called on editor Williams to rally the county’s population to action.
“Sound the clarion call Mr. Editor, sound it loud and clear so that the taxpaying citizens of this county who have nothing to conceal or control and no political aspirations may hear the sound and come forth to do battle. They will come forth and they will conquer Mr. Editor, because then and only then will we know the truth: the truth shall always conquer evil to make us free. The process may be slow, but in this country the truth will win.”
***
These old letters from Floyd Hoard are haunting in how he called for public action to bring down corruption. They are haunting because it was the lack of public action that led directly to Hoard’s death.
The citizens of Jackson County knew about the criminal rackets in the county, but many refused to speak out. Grand juries refused to indict certain crooks. Other juries refused to convict crooks. Judges, sheriffs and others in public office were either on the take, or looked away.
It was only after Hoard’s death that the public was stirred out of its apathy to finally take some action against the local criminal rackets and corrupt politicians. The conspiracy of silence was finally broken, but only after a man was murdered.
Floyd Hoard died, but his spirit — his call to action — lives on.
“The truth shall always conquer evil to make us free.”
Amen.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
