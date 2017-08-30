Barrow County School System sees highest enrollment in years

The Barrow County School System has its highest enrollment in years, Matt Thompson, director of student and data services, told the Barrow Board of Education Tuesday night.
The school district had 13,875 students enrolled as of Tuesday.
“That is, by far, the largest growth we’ve had in a long time,” Thompson said.
It is an increase of 362 students from the same time a year ago. It is an increase of 2.7 percent over 2016.
Thompson said the district has had “a few years of stagnation,” growth of 1 percent or less.
He added that the district has added about 5 percent in enrollment from the first day of school to October, when the enrollment numbers are sent to the state.
If the enrollment number remains at the current levels, the district will be at its highest level in 10 years, he said.
Thompson said he expects the enrollment to be in the 13,925 to 13,950 range by October.
The district has an “outside chance” of breaking the 14,000 level, but he said he expects that next year.
According to the fifth day of school enrollment, most of the growth is in the middle schools.
The enrollment in middle schools was up 185 students at the five-day mark, just a bit more than 6 percent increase. The total increase then was 293.
Elementary enrollment was nearly flat and high school student count was up about 2.2 percent after five days.
See more coverage of Tuesday's meeting in the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
