Winder resident Chandler Tyson has held a guitar in his hands since he was 5 years old, taking after his father and grandfather, playing mostly around campfires and with friends.
“I started singing along with playing guitar in the ninth grade, and I liked it so much I decided to pursue something with it,” said Tyson, a recent Winder-Barrow High School graduate who turned 19 last month. “Everyone who heard me play and sing said I should try something bigger.”
Because he listened to their advice, Tyson may soon get an opportunity to share his talents with the entire world.
Tyson was recently named the winner of an Atlanta television station contest and won the right to an upcoming audition in front of the producers of “American Idol.” The mega-hit music competition show that launched in 2002 and aired for 15 seasons on Fox, has been revived by ABC and will air starting in 2018.
As the winner of WSB’s “Silver Ticket,” Tyson got to bypass the frontline bus auditions and will be flown to a to-be-announced major city for the audition in front of the producers to see if he will appear on the show before the slate of celebrity judges, which will include Katy Perry and others still to be announced.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
