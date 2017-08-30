Candidates for governor make pitches at Barrow GOP BBQ

Four of the five Republican candidates to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal in next year’s election brought their campaign messages to Barrow County Saturday evening, as each of them vowed to provide conservative leadership for the state.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp, state senators Hunter Hill and Michael Williams, and Marc Alan Urbach made brief pitches to a crowd of well over 200 people at the Winder Lions Club during the Barrow County GOP’s annual large barbecue fundraiser.
Lieutenant Gov. Casey Cagle, who, along with Kemp, is considered one of the two frontrunners in the Republican primary was the only candidate not to attend. He had been at the annual Eighth Congressional District GOP gathering in Perry earlier Saturday — which Kemp, Hill and Urbach also attended.
Kemp won a straw poll over his GOP competitors at Saturday’s gathering, receiving 49 of the 105 votes cast. He was followed by Hill (29), Cagle (8), Williams (6) and Urbach (0). Thirteen people who participated in the straw poll said they were undecided.
