There were some positives for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team in its matchup with visiting Community Christian Friday night but it was hard for coach Lance Fendley to concentrate on them after his Knights fell 45-36.
For BCA (2-1 overall), turnovers and missed defensive assignments played key roles in the outcome against the Community Christian Knights of Stockbridge.
"We lost by nine points with several turnovers," Fendley said. "If we play perfect football, the game's not even close. We didn't take care of the football. We have to be mentally focused and ready to play. Community Christian probably executed three perfect plays. Other than that, we simply missed tackles."
Community Christian jumped out to a 19-0 lead and appeared set to run away with the game in the first half.
BCA scored late in the second quarter on an 11-yard run by Tanner Schwebel to seize the game's momentum going into the locker room.
Community Christian actually returned the ensuing kickoff for a score as time expired in the first half but a penalty eliminated the touchdown.
The BCA Knights then took the first possession of the second half and began putting together another potential drive which ended on a fumble. Community Christian then raced 74 yards on a run by Jamari Adderly for a 25-6 advantage.
Bethlehem Christian answered on a 10-yard run by Ethan Torbett and a 2-point conversion by Chandler Maxwell to cut the lead to 25-14.
Once again, however, Community Christian struck on an 80-yard run from Isaiah Eppinger with 7:06 left in the third quarter. That score was set up by another BCA fumble.
Bethlehem Christian then put together an impressive eight play, 73-yard drive capped by a 9-yard run from Schwebel and a 2-point conversion by Maxwell with 3:57 still remaining in the third.
Trailing 31-22 BCA forced a punt and got the football back and marched 45 yards and scored again on a 20-yard run by Schwebel. Maxwell once again added the 2-point conversion and the home Knights found themselves down 31-30 with 2:01 still left to play in the third quarter.
Community Christian then added another touchdown on a 23-yard run by Kobe Brooks with 10:09 remaining. The 2-point conversion made it a two possession game at 39-30.
BCA was not done, however, and would march 75 yards in 12 plays earning four first downs in the process. Torbett connected with Matthew Kamm on a 4-yard pass with 4:11 remaining to pull the home team to within 39-36. This time several Community Christian defenders were able to stop Maxwell on the conversion attempt.
The visiting Knights tacked on one more score and conversion for a 47-36 victory.
"Community Christian is a good team," Fendley said. "They always are. We can't expect to beat them with all the turnovers and penalties we had. Just like always, we are going back to work whether we win or lose. We fought hard. I am proud of that. However, we can't defeat ourselves. That's the frustrating part of this game."
Turnovers hurt BCA in battle of Knights
