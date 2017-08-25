Election qualifying period ends; contested races in Winder, Statham, Carl

Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal elections in Barrow County wrapped up Friday and there will be some contested races on the ballot.
In Winder, at-large City Councilman Bob Dixon will face opposition from Todd Saxton and Chris Akins. Also, incumbent Councilman Ridley Parrish (Ward 3) will face a challenge from Jimmy Terrell. Councilman Sonny Morris (Ward 1) will be unopposed.
In Statham, Councilwoman Betty Lyle was the only one of three council members up for re-election to file. Council members David Huth and Gayle Steed did not file. Lyle is joined by four other candidates — Eddie Jackson, Tammy Hitchcock, Dwight McCormick and Roger Tripp. The top three vote-getters will be elected.
And in Carl, Mayor David Brock will face a challenge from Joshua Godfrey. Incumbent council members Grady Cheely and James Shedd will be unopposed.
In Auburn, council members Robert Vogel III and Bill Ackworth will be unopposed for re-election, as will councilmen Tommy Parten, Joe Price and Tommy Buchanan in Bethlehem.
For more on the contested races, see the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
