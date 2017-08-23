Rose Johnson and Jakayla Sullivan drove in a pair of runs apiece, and Johnson delivered a complete-game gem in the circle Tuesday as Winder-Barrow knocked off Habersham Central 5-2 on the road to kick off its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule.
The Bulldoggs (3-4, 1-0 region) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Sullivan. They extended that lead to 3-0 in the third. Tiffany Watkins hit a one-out double, moved to third on a single by Olivia Barrera and then scored on an error by the Raider catcher. Barrera later scored when Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice. Winder-Barrow padded its lead again in the fifth when Watkins led off with a double and scored on a fielder’s choice by Sullivan, and Sullivan came on a double by Johnson.
Watkins led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while Barrera added two hits.
Johnson finished the night allowing just the two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out one and not issuing any walks.
Winder-Barrow returns to action Thursday when it hosts Lanier in another region game beginning at 5:55 p.m.
Softball: Bulldoggs knock off Habersham 5-2
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry