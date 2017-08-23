While the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team has been impressive in its first two games of 2017, Knights coach Lance Fendley knows a tall challenge awaits his team Friday.
BCA (2-0) will host Community Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a non-region game in a similar setup to a season ago. For it was then that the Knights also began the year undefeated, only to fall to Community Christian. Fendley is hoping to reverse those fortunes this time around.
“We have a formidable opponent coming in this week who is really going to test us,” Fendley said.
With last year’s 47-14 loss to Community Christian still fresh on their mind, Fendley and his coaches and players returned to work Monday.
“They are a very good football team,” Fendley said. “They don’t play in the GISA but they won their state championship last year. They lost a couple of good seniors but they have a good team again this year.”
Community Christian enters this week’s matchup 1-0 after defeating Griffin Christian. Fendley said this Friday’s opponent plays a “very aggressive” style of football defensively with eight and nine players in the box.
“They blitz on every snap and create confusion and chaos,” the BCA coach said. “It will be a challenge for us since we are so run oriented right now.”
On offense Community Christian has a quality quarterback who can beat opponents with the pass and run.
“Offensively they are similar to last year as they run a Wing-T look with some Jet sweeps,” Fendley said. “They also run a lot of reverses. They are a hard team to prepare for. Their head coach has been there a long time.”
The game should be an indicator of how far BCA has advanced as a program, Fendley said.
See the full story in the Aug. 23 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Knights to face tough challenge Friday against Community Christian
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry