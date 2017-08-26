Jacks: Healthy recipes for our busy lives

I don’t consider myself a lazy person. I work two jobs plus feed the homeless and do other volunteer work in the area. I go out of my way to make sure nobody has to work extra because I don’t finish my job.
It really bothers me when I see others who are constantly asking others to do things for them that they are fully capable of doing but are just too lazy to do it for themselves. I work with a few people like that. Rather than look for something themselves they had rather ask someone else to do it for them. Nobody is as busy as they are.
Today it just seems easier to ask somebody to do the little things than to take time to do it yourself. My dad always taught me that if you start a job you should see it to the end and that’s what I try to do in anything I attempt to do.
As school starts and after-school activities increase, it’s harder to eat as healthy as we would like. I don’t have kids in school but I do have two grandsons that I try to help out with and attend activities they are involved in.
And of course just around the corner is Georgia football and I just happen to be a season ticket holder. I’ve found some great recipes in salads and other dishes lately that I can make ahead to use during the week that are good and healthy.
Avocado
Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
Salad:
2 large chicken breasts, shredded or chopped
3 medium or 2 large avocados
1 cup corn (from 1 cooked cob)
6 oz. bacon cooked and chopped
1/4 cup chives or green onion, chopped
2 Tbsps. chopped dill
2 hard-boiled eggs, cut in halves or quarters, optional
Lemon Dressing:
3 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice
3 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. sea salt or to taste
1/8 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
Dice or shred the 2 large cooked chicken breasts and place into a large mixing bowl. Peel 2 large avocados, sliced into bite size pieces, and add to the mixing bowl. Add 1 cup of cooked corn (freshly cooked corn is best), toss in 1/4 cup chopped green onion, chopped bacon. Add 2 Tbsps. fresh dill. Add dressing ingredients to a small bowl and stir to combine. Drizzle over your salad and toss to combine. Serve with slices of hard-boiled egg if desired.
**If making ahead do not add dressing until you are ready to eat or salad will become soggy after sitting in refrigerator.
—
Many of us are trying to avoid eating bread but that means not having some of our favorite foods such as tacos. I have found a great way to make them without the bread.
Taco Tomatoes
Ingredients:
4 tomatoes
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 lb. ground beef
1 packet taco seasoning
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2/3 cup shredded Mexican cheese
1/2 cup shredded Iceberg lettuce
1/2 cup sour cream
Directions:
In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and taco seasoning, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon. Season with salt and pepper and cook until the beef is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat and set aside.
Flip tomatoes so they are stem side down. Cut the tomatoes into six wedges being careful to not cut completely through the tomato. Carefully spread open the wedges. Divide the taco meat evenly among the tomatoes then top with cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
—
One of my favorite vegetables has to be broccoli. From eating it raw to simply steaming it, or anyway it’s cooked is fine with me. Tried this recipe on my friend recently and he loved it.
Parmesan
Roasted Broccoli
Ingredients:
6 to 7 cups fresh broccoli florets
3 to 4 Tbsps. olive oil
1/4 cup Italian style breadcrumbs
1/2 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with nonstick spray. Combine the broccoli and olive oil in a large zip-close bag and shake to coat.
Add breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the bag and shake to coat. Use your hands to rub the bag and help the coating to stick to the broccoli. Spread the broccoli in an even layer on the baking sheet, picking up any coating that’s on the bottom and dispensing it over the broccoli as needed. Bake for 12 minutes, then stir and flip the broccoli, bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until crisp and tender.
—
Salmon was not something I ate growing up. In fact I never ate it until just a couple of years ago and now I love fresh salmon if it’s cooked right. I buy it fresh locally all the time and try out new recipes that many of you share with me. This latest one was really good last weekend.
Pan Seared Salmon with Avocado
Remoulade
Ingredients:
2 large avocados, cut and peeled
3 Tbsps. freshly squeezed lime juice (can substitute lemon)
3-4 Tbsps. light olive oil (light refers to flavor and color, not calories)
1 Tbsp. shallots or 1 Tbsp. green onions, minced
1 Tbsp. parsley, minced
1 tsp. Dijon mustard (or to taste)
Salt and pepper to taste
1-1 1/2 lbs. salmon fillet
Grape seed oil or canola oil
Directions:
Put avocado pieces and lime (lemon) juice into a food processor or blender and pulse until blended. Slowly add olive oil, pulsing until you reach desired consistency of sauce. Add minced shallots (or green onions) and parsley. Pulse just until combined. remove to a bowl. Add mustard, salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Coat the bottom of a sauté pan with oil. Heat on medium-high until almost smoking. Season both sides of the salmon fillets with salt and pepper, carefully lay the salmon into the pan, skin side down. Cook the salmon until about medium oneness, about 3-4 minutes per side. Serve salmon with avocado remoulade sauce made above.
—
Joyce Jacks is a cooking columnist for the Barrow News-Journal. Send comments to Georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
