Holloway: Colorful coleus for late summer gardens

I must confess; my garden this year is somewhat tragic.
Between the over-abundant rain, my husband and me getting our house ready to sell (and now packing), and two toddlers constantly adding to the chaos, there has been little time left over for the garden. Squirrels nibble seeds from spent sunflower blooms. Mulch covers most of the ground, doing its best to thwart the weeds and waiting for the next gardener to take over. My peppers have survived at least, and are relishing the late summer heat.
The true bright spot in the garden however, are the coleus.
Coleus have not always been on the top of my list and, honestly, I am ambivalent toward them from May to July. However, for late summer, you can’t beat the bright lush foliage of coleus.
Coleus come in bright greens and deep reds, making it a perfect palette as we transition to fall. There are hundreds of varieties of coleus, including the favorites “Alabama Sunset,” “Plum Parfait,” “Pineapple,” and especially appropriate for this week, “Solar Eclipse.” Each variety has unique patterns and intense coloring. They are usually 18-24 inches and have a compact form.
While most coleus are shade varieties, there are also varieties that are well adapted to the sun and are heat tolerant, making coleus a winner for almost any yard or garden condition. They do well in containers, as well as in annual flowerbeds, which adds to their versatility. I use mine as part of my cut flower garden, and use the long-spiked blooms as well as the foliage to add interest to bouquets.
If you do not already have coleus planted, you can plant them now as part of seasonal fall color beds. They are annuals, so they won’t make it past the first frost. They do, however, root very easily, so you can always take cuttings at the end of the season and overwinter them inside. Most of the ones I planted this spring came from cuttings a farmer friend gifted me last year, and I plan to take coleus cuttings with me when I move next month.
You can also start coleus from seed in the spring, but you may have to search to find some of the more interesting varieties. Coleus are usually available at most lawn and garden stores.
If you have questions about coleus, or how to take cuttings, call me at the Barrow County UGA Extension office.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
