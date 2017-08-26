Almand: Rearranging the deck chairs

One of the current hot topics in the news is Obamacare and the various attempts to repeal or replace or modify or tweak it some. This whole escapade would be a source of amusement except for the fact that we are talking about the health of the country. Anyone who has had their own health issue/s or has had a family member with a serious illness or injury doesn’t consider the subject trivial. It oft times can become the focal point of one’s day-to-day.
The true objective
Our representatives in Congress pontificate for or against change. There is moral outrage on both sides. The truly sad aspect of this debate is that all the consternation is based on a “red herring” approach. They are fundamentally fighting over a secondary issue, a peripheral objective. Regardless of how our healthcare structure will resolve itself after the dust settles, the ultimate goal is not being met.
If only our politicians could stand up and address the real issue. But the likelihood of that happening is slim and none because they are afraid, afraid of telling the truth (now there’s a surprise!).
Let’s imagine your representative standing at the podium during a town hall meeting, explaining how he or she has discovered both the cause and the cure for this Obamacare crisis. “My fellow citizens, the solution to all your angst lies within yourselves. As soon as all of you begin to take responsibility for your own actions, begin to exercise and eat right, only then will the solution be at hand. The key is right in front of us.” Does tar and feathering lurk far behind?
Facing the truth
Until the general populace starts using a common-sense approach to their health, no amount of “wringing our hands” will resolve the fundamental truths about smart nutrition and consistently keeping fit. The methodology is broadcast daily in one form or another, a constant drum beat on the internet, on talk shows, in the paper or in discussions around the water cooler.
As an ever-increasing percentage of Americans enter the Medicare system (roughly 10,000 per day), we are progressively adding to the burden on that system. While I could overload you with a myriad of sobering negative statistics, let’s scrutinize just one facet to give a sense of the problem.
From the site: The Scary Trend of Boomer Addiction: “The average man over 50 takes four prescription drugs.” Do you think that number of pills will go up or down over time if that individual doesn’t initiate a different pathway?
When you’ve visited an older friend or family member, reflect on how many times you have seen a pile of prescription drugs covering a corner of their kitchen table. Just think about the implications of that level of medication on each individual going forward as they increasingly lean on the medical community for help. Good news or bad news?
Simplicity is
dependency
Our baby boomer generation has lost a fundamental truth that they employed as they soldiered through the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Back in the day, we met problems head on, with no whining, no excuses, no blaming somebody else. We just focused and eventually came to a resolution.
For some reason, the path of least resistance has become, for the majority of seniors, the chosen path.
I ran across this quote in my research from Robert Shiller, economist that may explain, in part, why the average senior (and, unfortunately, too many of the up-and-coming generations) is seeking a simple solution. “People are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that is a challenge to assemble.”
It is easier, in the short run, to take a pill than to sit down and analyze data for a better long-term solution. A partial explanation/justification is that we have so much information at our fingertips (10,000 times what you could have gotten out of a complete set of Encyclopedia Britannica) that just the sheer volume of data is intimidating. And, even if you had the time and tried to search for an answer, many times there will be conflicting “evidence” from “experts” that doesn’t correlate or may even be contradictory.
What about
the seniors?
Getting a 58- or 65-year-old to consider exercising or altering eating habits can be daunting, especially if they have discounted them up to that point.
To present a detailed approach to the problem is not practical within the scope of this column.
I would like to offer some basic strategies that should make sense, even to the sceptics. It’s in no way a complete list, but these four are fundamental to any exercise protocol, even for the under-40 crowd.
•Get your sleep. All us baby boomers have learned the difference the next morning between a good night’s sleep and taking the dog out at 2 a.m. (and again at 4:30 a.m.)
•Keep hydrated. Just as the fluid levels in a vehicle (water, oil, transmission fluid) must be “topped off” to optimize the life of that vehicle, so does sustaining a hydrated body optimize its life. If you are thirsty, you are becoming dehydrated.
•Don’t eat late at night. Losing weight will be an uphill battle if you go to sleep on a meal. That food will not be consumed as much as it will be stored — in the form of fat
•Strength train. If you want to lose your independence sooner than later, don’t lift weights.
No easy answers
We all have to take stock of our individual situations. We have the power to turn our health around if we really want to. One way to view making a change is from a financial perspective. I was talking to a gentleman in the gym recently who had started working out two years ago. At that time, his medication bill was $400. Today it is zero. In my own case at 68, I am on no medications.
We as a nation need to focus on the glass being half full, not half empty. We as individuals need to stop complaining and start doing. Yes, it is easier to sit there grumbling about the inaction in Congress, yet by putting forth some effort, some thought, some responsible actions, we can truly begin to resolve our health issues. But if you are patiently waiting for our “fearless leaders” to come to your rescue, do you really think their “rearranging the deck chairs” is the solution?
Good luck and good health!
