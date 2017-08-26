Terrell: Freedom of speech is threatened

We need to be concerned about our right to free speech here in the homeland.
There are those that would take it away from us and eliminate it from our Bill of Rights!
Never, you say? Never would it happen here in the Republic!
Unfortunately, there are a growing number of groups that feel free speech is dangerous.
There have always been opponents, mostly beyond our borders, as well as here at home.
In our lifetime we simply need to look at fascism and communism. North Korea, China, Cuba, the Soviet Union, and Venezuela all have a disdain for free speech.
Look at the history of Germany prior to World War II. Iran and the others in the Middle East today take an opposing view to free speech.
The ability to say what one thinks just doesn’t exist throughout the world.
It isn’t easy to define free speech.
The founding Fathers granted American citizens free speech in the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States saying; “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
That’s a pretty simple explanation for such heated debate today.
Yet our courts, including the Supreme Court, have revisited this amendment on numerous occasions over the years trying to define the exact intentions of the writers.
According to Wikipedia, “The First Amendment’s freedom of speech right not only proscribes most government restrictions on the content of speech and ability to speak, but also protects the right to receive information, prohibits most government restrictions or burdens that discriminate between speakers, restricts the tort liability of individuals for certain speech, and prevents the government from requiring individuals and corporations to speak or finance certain types of speech with which they don’t agree. “
The American courts have taken the liberty to interpret some prohibitions upon free speech that for the most part have been generally accepted over the years.
For instance, the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights does not protect employees in the work place. The amendment, in this case, normally applies only to situations where government is trying to restrict free speech in the work place.
Speech in the private sector workplace can be limited by company policies, rules and procedures.
You can also find yourself in trouble if you use speech that falls under any of the following categories; (1) hate speech, (2) inciting violence, (3) supporting terrorism, (4) public employee speech, (5) defamation, (6) intellectual property and (7) true threats.
Now, we have a new threat that has emerged and grows stronger and stronger.
Today there is a growing intolerance in the extremism and social justice arenas to free speech.
For the most part, it appears much of the left has become violent, even hostile toward any speech other than their personal rhetoric.
Speakers, especially conservative voices, have been shouted down, verbally and physically attacked, and threatened by unruly agitators in recent years.
Actions of demonstrators have resulted in speech and program cancellations, attacks, injuries and property damage.
These occurrences have taken place on our college and university campuses, at town hall meetings, political events, and community events.
It’s one thing to be objectionable, even to peacefully demonstrate. It’s another to attack a crowd wearing masks, cause fires (arson), and injuring people, all to prevent a citizen from having a platform to express his or her views. College campuses have always leaned to the left, always a testing ground for young minds in search of where to go and how to get there.
That search has not always been as violent as it seems today.
Last May, USA TODAY published an editorial questioning the atmosphere on our college campuses.
USA TODAY said, “In just the place where the clash of ideas is most valuable, students are shutting themselves off to points of view they don’t agree with. At the moment when young minds are supposed to assess the strengths and weaknesses of arguments, they are answering challenges to their beliefs with anger and violence instead of facts and reason.”
This current decade reflects closely to the decade of the late 60s and early 70s. The radicals were found on college campuses. Violence spread across the nation. We were a nation at war in the homeland and across the sea. Free speech, however, was not so much at the forefront as it appears to be today.
Should we lose our right to assemble and to express ourselves, we might as well lock up the Constitution in a time capsule with a hope that it will rise again like the Phoenix.
The USA TODAY editorial made an excellent point supporting free speech saying, “... unfettered First Amendment rights are the answer to the threat, not its cause.”
The current issues raise the question: Why does the left fear free speech?
Still, we must rally and work as a nation to save the First Amendment, even though it serves the left as well as the right.
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
