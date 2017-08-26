Bridgeman: History full of contradictions that should be recognized, understood

Two aspects of the current controversy about Confederate monuments might be worth comment.
First, I find it difficult to take anything Donald Trump says seriously since he has a consistent record of changing his positions, sometimes within the same sentence.
As near as I can tell, he is an empty vessel. He has no core convictions. He says what is 1) immediately helpful, i.e., his continued yammering about immigration or social issues or 2) what he believes the audience most wants to hear.
When he supports white nationalists or blathers about the country’s history, he has no idea what he is saying and knows little or nothing about the subject.
That leads to the second aspect. Our history, and specifically the character of people in that history, is mixed in nearly every case.
Rather than erase the Confederate monuments, we should recognize the good, bad and middling parts of our history.
Slavery is the primary example of the bad, the worst, in our history.
Trump demonstrates his ignorance when he equates Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
However, Jefferson may be the most obvious example of our country’s contradictions. He is justly recognized as the writer of the Declaration of Independence. He, likewise, is recognized as one of our original thinkers and writers on a host of topics and the creator of one of the country’s great universities.
But he pretty clearly fathered a number of children with one of his slaves. And he was tied in knots in his thinking about the black race.
Similarly, Abraham Lincoln said different things at different times about blacks and their future in our society.
Closer to home, Alexander Stephens, one of two Georgians whose statue is in the National Statuary Hall in the Capitol, was the vice president of the Confederacy. (The other person is Crawford W. Long, Jefferson’s own, who performed the first surgery with anesthesia.)
Stephens also was regarded during his life as one who sought compromise on secession, earning the ire of many of his state’s neighbors.
The New Georgia Encyclopedia says about him, “Stephens continued to oppose separation right up to the time it became a certainty for Georgia in January 1861.”
But he gave what is referred to as the “Cornerstone speech,” the fundamental differences between the Confederate and U.S. constitutions.
One portion says, “(The Confederacy’s) foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
The point, of course, is that we should know, and understand, the conflicting reasons and passions in our predecessors. The notion that abolitionists or secessionists were all one way or the other, were perfect in their thinking, is wrong. Just as Trump is wrong nearly any time he opens his mouth.
The Civil War, clearly, was the bloodiest and most savage of our wars. It stirred the most extreme reactions.
Its basis was the preservation of slavery. For a number of its proponents, it also was a resistance to an “invasion.” Both can be equally true. Denying either is an attempt to destroy a portion of our history.
I read that Trump’s ascension to the presidency has stirred more interest in the Constitution than most anything in decades. That, at least, is a good thing.
The Constitution, also, was full of contradictions. Trump is president because of the Electoral College, one of the most anti-democratic portions of that document.
I struggle with the notion that the Constitution was written and debated in secret. However, its ratification was a public debate about the same issues. Those are most famously outlined in the Federalist and anti-federalist papers, and most of those were written anonymously.
It is a shame the president does not understand, or care about, our history and the contradictions in it. That is all the more reason the rest of us should be thoughtful and careful in our pronouncements.
