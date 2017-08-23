Auburn City Council will hold a public hearing on its proposed $4.9 million budget for Fiscal Year 2018 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 in the council chambers at 1361 4th Ave.
The proposed general fund for FY2018, which runs Oct. 1-Sept. 30, 2018, is $3.233 million, an increase of roughly $133,000 over the current fiscal year’s general fund, or a 4-percent increase.
There will be no ad valorem millage increases in Barrow or Gwinnett counties. The largest general fund expenditures are projected to be $1.63 million for the police department, $326,490 for financial services and $210,363 for public works.
The largest general fund revenue sources are projected to be $1.11 million from local-option sales tax collections, $550,000 in property-tax collections and $440,000 in insurance premium tax collections.
The projected enterprise fund revenues are $1.6 million for the city’s water fund and $104,800 for the stormwater fund.
The budget also includes leasing two vehicles for five years for the police department, capital equipment purchases for the public works and leisure services departments, phase III of the Greentree water line replacement project and funding for a part-time public works administrative assistant position.
Also, increases to employee health and dental insurance premiums will be passed on to staff.
Council is scheduled to take a final vote on adopting the budget at its Sept. 7 meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
The proposed budget is available for review on the city’s website at www.cityofauburn-ga.org. and will be available for public inspection during normal business hours on Monday, Aug. 28 at both City Hall, 1369 4th Ave., and the Auburn Public Library, 24 5th St.
