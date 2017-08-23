Barrow County’s Magistrate Court has been severely neglected over the past several years from a staffing perspective, Chief Magistrate Caroline Power Evans told the county board of commissioners Tuesday as she once again requested that the county fund a second full-time magistrate position.
But commissioners opted to table the request until its next meeting on Sept. 12 to gather more information and digest an enormous amount of data Evans presented them with at Tuesday night’s meeting.
For the past several months, Evans, who was elected last fall and took office in January, has lobbied for the county to fund magistrate court clerk and part-time magistrate Jaime Crowe’s salary at a full-time level, saying she does the amount of work a typical full-time magistrate in counties comparable in population size in Barrow does and that her caseload vastly outweighs those of typical part-time magistrates.
Crowe currently makes a full-time clerk salary of $36,235, plus the part-time magistrate supplement of $8,314, bringing her total salary to $44,549. Reclassifying her as a full-time magistrate would mean she would be paid an additional $9,487.
That additional funding is not currently included in the county’s budget for Fiscal Year 2018, which began July 1. Overall, with payroll taxes added in, if the full-time position were approved, the county would need $10,213 to fund the position. If Crowe’s reclassification as a full-time magistrate were approved, the then-vacant court clerk position would not be re-staffed.
