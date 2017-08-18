It's been so far so good for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team in 2017.
The Knights rolled to a 69-15 victory against Monsignor Donovan in the home opener for BCA as junior Tanner Schwebel scored six touchdowns, five rushing and one on a kickoff return. Schwebel followed up his standout performance in the Knights' season opener against Piedmont Academy with 197 yards on just six carries against Monsignor Donovan. He added an 80-yard second half kickoff return for another score.
Schwebel scored on runs of 38, 28, 24, 64 and 33 yards as BCA led 51-0 at halftime against the overmatched Rams.
While pleased with the fact his team is 2-0 early in the season, Knights coach Lance Fendley knows there is still plenty of work to be done.
"We have some things we have to clean up," the coach said. "With a 28-man roster, we can't count on our first group all the time. Tonight's win felt good. As coaches, we have to make sure we have everyone ready to play at all times. I was proud of our second unit tonight as well."
Several BCA players saw their first ever varsity football action against Monsignor Donovan.
Friday's game was also a memorable one for freshman Chandler Maxwell who saw plenty of time at running back including an 11-yard score in the first half. Maxwell also converted three 2-point conversions and kicked a point after attempt.
BCA will remain at home on Aug. 25 against Community Christian. See the Aug. 23 print edition of the Barrow News-Journal for complete coverage of BCA's victory against Monsignor Donovan and a preview of the Community Christian contest.
Knights, Schwebel dominate Rams
