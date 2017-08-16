Football: Knights dominate Piedmont in opener, vying for 2-0 start

Bethlehem Christian Academy is off to a strong start after dominating Piedmont Academy in Monticello last week to kick off the 2017 season.
But that game is now in the Knights’ rear-view mirror as they prepare to host Monsignor Donovan at 8 p.m. Friday in their home opener.
“I want to know how our guys are going to respond after getting a strong win,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said Monday. “Our motto going into every week this year is going to be we’re 0-0, so we’re going to challenge our guys to keep focused on what’s ahead of them.”
Focus was not an issue last week as the Knights rolled the Cougars 27-0 behind a standout performance from running back Tanner Schwebel.
The junior rushed for 281 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Another couple of long runs that would have put him well over 300 yards were negated by holding penalties.
“He had a great night. We were very proud of him,” Fendley said of Schwebel. “It’s always good to get that first one under your belt. Our guys overcame a lot of adversity with weather, penalties and a bunch of other issues that went on throughout the game. They competed in a tough environment, and it’s a good testament to their character that they came out on top.”
See the full story in the Aug. 16 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
