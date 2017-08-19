Terrell: From swamp to cesspool

Going into the 2016 national elections, we, the people, knew things weren’t right in Washington.
We just didn’t know how bad they were. There wasn’t any doubt about what happened at Benghazi or our failures in the current Middle East conflict. There was never any doubt that the Internal Revenue Service was being used to punish conservative voices and there were valid concerns about voter registration and voting issues.
Voices continually complained about restrictions on businesses and industries, unemployment was high, social programs were being expanded and immigration laws had been locked up and placed in the rear of the closet.
Conservative and moderate voices across the country were being silenced, religion was being attacked, and intelligence agencies were playing by a set of rules that were not established through the auspices of our U.S. Constitution. With all of that, we really didn’t have any idea how bad things were or how much worse they were going to get. The swamp, as Washington, D.C. is affectionately called, is beginning to take on the appearance and odor of a cesspool.
The August edition of the Verdict, a publication of Judicial Watch, reads like a horror story going from bad to worse. Admittedly, Judicial Watch (JW) is a conservative organization whose motto is “No one is above the law.” It claims to be a “…conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law.”
Disclaiming JW’s non-partisan standard is MEDIA BIAS/ FACT CHECK, which claims to be the most comprehensive media bias resource and it promotes JW as a right hand conservative group that provides mixed factual reporting. Nothing unusual about that. One is right of center and one is to the left. JW, however, has spent a lot of time looking into Barack Obama’s administration and the Hillary Clinton campaign by pursuing records through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The findings are scary.
JW recently released more than 2,000 Clinton emails it obtained. The results show more instances than realized of Clinton sending and receiving classified information through an unsecured server.
The emails also revealed that Clinton aide and Chief of Staff, Huma Abedin, arranged for Chelsea Clinton to fly to Germany at taxpayer expense for a meeting on behalf of the Clinton Foundation. The emails also reflected a Russian-Clinton connection with Clinton “…political supporters and operatives…” working as staffers at the Russia-American Foundation.
JW has also filed a FIOA request for U.S. State Department records concerning activities with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Allegedly, the USAID provided funding for political activities of the Soros Open Society Foundation-Albania.
Georgia Sen. David Perdue is one of the investigators involved in this allegation.
George Soros, as you should know, is a multi-billionaire and way to the left. He allegedly has been funding many of the activities and groups in the United States that have resulted in political discord and feuds.
According to the complaint filed by Sen. Perdue, along with others, our taxpayer funding in Macedonia was used to “…push a progressive agenda and invigorate the political left.” JW pointed out that they have received claims of similar activities from other countries in the area. JW says the United States has spent millions of taxpayer dollars to destabilize the democratically elected government of Macedonia.
The JW staff continues to pursue the truth and a scandal of the Obama administration for “…siphoning tax dollars” to the Soros operations in Europe.
The conservative organization is also pursuing complaints against the FBI for leaking information and, perhaps, even paying a British firm for an investigative report about Donald Trump that turned out to be a false report. The Trump report supposedly contained embarrassing material that eventually could have been used to blackmail the Trump campaign. Allegedly, the Obama administration and the FBI used the fictitious document to justify surveillance on the presidential candidate and his team.
The Obama administration also attempted to gain the administration and control of the internet. There was reportedly collusion between the leftist organization Free Press, the Federal Communications Commission, and Obama’s team to gain control of the internet.
In May of this year, a former senior Obama official resigned his post to avoid testifying before Congress regarding serious issues within the Department of Education. The official, Jamie Runcie, ran the Federal Student Aid office.
JW says that under Runcie’s guidance there was “…pervasive fraud and corruption. He hired friends, kept money off the books, and made $6 billion in improper payments. It now appears he was secretly awarded more than $500,000 in cash bonuses between 2010 and 2016 even though the office was in the red.
The list goes on and on. Maybe the Republicans were just as bad, maybe not.
No wonder the establishment opposes Trump and the conservative side of the house. Those in the opposition are having to put on wading boots as it gets deeper and deeper!
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: From swamp to cesspool
