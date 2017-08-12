The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team opened its 2017 regular season Friday with a 27-0 win at Piedmont Academy.
Junior tailback Tanner Schwebel rushed for three touchdowns while senior quarterback Ethan Torbett ran for another score.
The Knights will host Monsignor Donovan in their home opener 8 p.m. Friday.
In other local action Friday, Apalachee lost a home scrimmage to Dunwoody, 30-7, including a 23-7 score in the three-quarter varsity portion. Running back Lorenzo Stephenson led the way for the Wildcats, rushing for 94 yards on 17 carries. Fullback Sam Skinner scored Apalachee's lone touchdown on a 28-yard run in the second quarter. It was a shaky night for the Wildcats, who surrendered a safety on the first play from scrimmage and failed to score twice on trips inside the Dunwoody 5-yard line.
Dunwoody created separation thanks to a pair of long touchdown runs (78 and 43 yards) by quarterback Zachary Pankey. Pankey added a 33-yard touchdown pass to Turner Nims.
Apalachee has next week off before traveling to River Ridge for its season opener 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow won 27-21 at Flowery Branch, though the Falcons took the varsity portion of the scrimmage, 21-7.
Senior quarterback Brock Landis threw for 49 yards on 4-of-9 passing and tossed a touchdown to Lamonta Mack. Jamar Mack had 45 yards on 7 carries.
In the junior varsity/ninth-grade portion of the night, Aiden Smith rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries with a pair of touchdowns, while Jayden Sullivan threw for 74 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Perkins.
The Bulldoggs will host Clarke Central 7:30 p.m. Friday in their season opener.
See full coverage of Friday's action, a preview of next week's games and the high school football season preview section in the Aug. 16 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: BCA opens regular season with win; Apalachee, Winder-Barrow compete in scrimmages
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)