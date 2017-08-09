The Apalachee High School volleyball team’s youth apparently didn’t faze the Wildcats much this weekend as they finished 4-1 and finishing second out of 24 teams in Saturday’s Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tourney, co-hosted by Apalachee, Winder-Barrow and Loganville.
The Wildcats kicked off their season with a 2-0 win over White County (25-15, 25-16), 2-0 win over Cedar Shoals (25-11, 25-5), 2-0 win over Lakeview Academy (25-19, 25-22) and 2-0 win over Duluth (25-15, 25-22). Apalachee lost 2-0 in the championship match to Brookwood (21-25, 22-25). Junior Nakia Hooks led all scorers with 43 kills and was 95 percent serving (35 for 37) with 22 assists. Sophomore Ellie Alfonso had 37 kills and was 93 percent on her serves (52 for 56) with 13 aces. Sophomore Olivia Swift finished with 64 assists and was 97 percent on her serves (32 for 33) with 9 aces.
“I knew we had a chance to be good but was not sure if we would perform this well so early,” Apalachee coach Joey Alfonso said. “We showed very good teamwork and sportsmanship. Our girls really seem to be a family and show great support for one another. We’ll see if we continue to improve for the long haul and show consistency.”
Apalachee resumes play Thursday with a visit to North Oconee at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow went 1-3 Saturday, losing to Chestatee 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 9-15) and then topping Lakeview Academy, 2-1 (17-25, 28-26, 16-14), before dropping matches to East Hall, 2-0 (19-25, 15-25), and Northgate, 2-0 (23-25, 23-25). The Bulldoggs (1-4) also lost at Walnut Grove Tuesday, 2-1 (13-25, 26-24, 18-25) and will resume play Thursday at North Hall with matches against North Hall and West Forsyth.
