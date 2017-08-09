Softball: Depth, experience give Sinclair, Apalachee high expectations in ‘17

With 18 players slated to suit up for the varsity, it doesn’t appear depth will be a concern this season for the Apalachee softball team.
But it will present some challenges for first-year head coach Jessica Sinclair, albeit ones she welcomes.
“Carrying 18 is going to be difficult where they will go on the field and what combinations to use,” said Sinclair, whose team opened up its season Tuesday at Clarke Central. “But there are a lot of options we can work with and that’s always better than not having enough.”
Where that depth might pay off the most, Sinclair said, is in the pitcher’s circle. Sophomore S’Niyah Stinson and seniors Savannah Butler and Kayla Brown all logged innings last year while junior Lauren Middlebrooks and freshman Emily Hodnett are expected to contribute as well.
Hodnett “pitched for the JV as an eighth-grader and she’s got a drive that I haven’t seen in a lot of girls in a while,” Sinclair said. “I’m really looking forward to her pushing herself. She’s young and has a lot to learn but I think she’s up to the challenge.”
Apalachee will be led by four seniors this year who have been around the program since they started high school. In addition to Butler and Brown, Briana Bryson is back and will likely play primarily at second base, while Alexis Mobley also returns.
Sophomore Madyson Coe returns behind the plate, junior Grace Hedges will once again patrol centerfield and sophomore Alexis Griffith is expected to step in at short for the departed Holly Janco, last year’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year and a Georgia Gwinnett College signee.
Beyond that, Sinclair said the starting lineup is still a work in progress as a large junior class looks to fill in the gaps. Nicole Trammel, Alexis Wheeler and Cara Knight are players she said could make their way into the lineup early.
“We’re still seeing where everything is going to fall,” Sinclair said. “I think the main thing for the seniors is going to be understanding their role as leaders of our team and with the large junior class, seeing who can step into those varsity roles from the JV level and do well.”
Sinclair is in her first year as head coach after taking over for Matt Allen, who left to take the head softball and boys basketball coaching jobs at Oglethorpe County, but she was an assistant under Allen and head JV coach the last two seasons for the Wildcats.
“I already know the girls and their parents well, which is a plus,” Sinclair said.
“We had a really good summer on the field and in the weight room and made some important strides.”
One of the biggest strides the Wildcats will look to make is a region championship and a deeper run in the state playoffs.
They finished second in Region 8-AAAAAA last season before being swept by Dalton in the first round.
“I expect a lot out of them and they know that,” Sinclair said. “We want to hold them to a higher standard this year than maybe they’ve held themselves to in the past. I think we’re right on the edge of taking that next step. Everybody’s ready.”
