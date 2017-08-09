Not that the expectations for Winder-Barrow’s softball team coming into 2017 weren’t already high after several seasons of being a playoff contender, but first-year coach Lee Smoak is only seeking to raise them as he prepares to put his own footprint on the program.
“We have made quite a few culture and climate changes within the program that we are very proud of,” said Smoak, who took over for former coach Monty McClure who is now the head girls basketball coach at Jackson County.
McClure led the Bulldoggs to several state playoff appearances — including a trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus in 2013. Smoak had similar success at his previous stop at Burke County, where he took over a fledgling program and led the Bears to four postseason berths, a school-record 17 wins and Sweet 16 appearance in 2016 and the school’s first ever fast-pitch region title.
His aspirations for Winder-Barrow aren’t any different.
“The biggest challenge so far has been altering the mentality of the program as a whole and getting the players used to having higher expectations,” Smoak said. “Our summer program (went) great.
“With the exception of two weeks, we have practiced or played four days a week since the end of May, and our participation has been great.”
The 2017 Bulldoggs will be a veteran bunch with eight seniors and five juniors, but there will still be somewhat of a clean slate. While the Bulldoggs return key players from last year’s team, including senior third baseman Jakayla Sullivan, senior pitcher Alexis Berry and senior Emily Ferguson among others, Smoak declined to discuss his projected starting lineup, saying that players “will earn their starting playing time, not based on seniority but by their performance at practice and as agreed upon by our entire coaching staff to fit the needs of the team as a whole.”
“We have a solid foundation of players that are ready to contribute at a high level,” Smoak said.
“We expect to contend for a region title and not only make the state playoffs, but advance.”
Smoak said he expects the two teams that finished ahead of the Bulldoggs in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA last year — Dacula and Apalachee — to provide his squad with its most formidable competition.
And, there are plenty of powerhouses on the non-region slate, including defending Class AAAAA champion Buford, Loganville, Greenbrier and Harlem to name a few.
“Our schedule is stacked with opponents that are accustomed to making deep playoff runs, so that’s going to help us a lot,” Smoak said.
The Bulldoggs open their season Thursday at Loganville. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
