Football: Winder-Barrow, Apalachee get final tune-ups this week

When the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee football teams compete in their preseason scrimmages Friday, both teams’ coaches will have plenty to look for and evaluate as the Bulldoggs and Wildcats have their final tune-ups before the 2017 campaign kicks off.
Winder-Barrow travels to Flowery Branch for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The teams, former region foes before Winder-Barrow made the jump to GHSA Class AAAAAA in 2016, also met in the preseason last year with the Bulldoggs winning handily.
But the Falcons, who had their first losing season since 2004 last year, are under new leadership as former Jefferson coach Ben Hall has taken over after posting a 44-8 mark in four seasons with the Dragons.
“There are a lot of unknowns with them having a new staff, and scouting and preparing for them would be difficult,” said Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, who is entering his fourth season with the Bulldoggs. “With that in mind, I think we really need to make sure we’re taking care of us and executing our assignments.
While the Bulldoggs return a solid contingent of starters on both sides of the ball this year, their two linebacker spots on defense are still up for grabs between three players — seniors Sterling Sumpter and Kenny Kemp and junior Aaron Bagley.
Webb hopes those positions will begin to solidify ahead of the Bulldoggs’ season opener next week when they host Clarke Central. And he’ll look to the offensive and defensive lines, which feature a mix of veterans and newcomers, to set the tone early.
“I think the biggest thing is I want to see us be physical on both lines of scrimmage. If we can establish that up front, I think the rest of it will fall into place.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will host Dunwoody 7:30 p.m. Friday at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The Wildcats are entering year three under coach Steve Sims and are coming off a 2-7-1 mark in 2016, when they were much more competitive than 2015 when they went winless.
Sims said taking the next step toward the program’s first playoff berth since 2009 will require more leadership and he believes the scrimmage with Dunwoody could be a good starting point.
“We’ve got to have leaders step and get lined up and play with confidence,” Sims said. “I want to see our offensive line assert themselves and give our guys in the backfield a chance to make some plays.
“If we can get that blocking up front, I think we’ve got some guys at the skill positions who can make plays for us.”
Sims will have several interesting things to watch for Friday — how new starting quarterback junior AJ Millbrooks plays and how sophomore backup AJ Forbing can do in order to allow the Wildcats to move Millbrooks around some.
He’ll also get a chance to see where his defense is at under new coordinator Randy Holland, who came over from South Gwinnett.
“We need to make sure we’re getting lined up and where we’re supposed to be,” Sims said. “We’re still working through a lot of that terminology. Any time you change a system, it just takes a little time to get it right. So, we’ll line up and see how we’re able to execute.”
Perhaps the biggest advantage for the Wildcats, in that respect, is they’ll have an extra week after the scrimmage to prepare for their Aug. 25 season opener at River Ridge.
“I like the schedule that way,” Sims said. “The point is to have them ready to go by game one and we’ve still got a couple of weeks before we get to that point. It’s always said that teams improve the most from week one to week two so this scheduling gives us a chance to treat the scrimmage like week one and then have an extra week to make adjustments.”
