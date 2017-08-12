Brown: Growing a backbone

“We try to be real nice and friendly to people, but sometimes they take advantage of that.” - Layne Staley
The kindest people are often the ones who get taken advantage of the most.
We believe that being compassionate and helping our fellow humans is something we ought to do.
With so much hurt and negativity being tossed around on the news, the least we could do is not add on to that depressing state of affairs.
Sadly, there are those who see our kindness and take advantage of it for their personal gain. Because we have a difficult time saying no to people, we get locked into helping others whether by force or fear of saying “no” and disappointing them.
It’s hard to walk away when someone you think is your friend demands help from you.
If you say “no” to them you fear they won’t like you, they’ll get mad, they won’t be your friend...etc. I once had a discussion with a person whose life philosophy was to only look after himself. He was the textbook Machiavelli without the killing. He is ready to do whatever it takes to get to the top, regardless of how unsavory and malicious his actions may be to others.
He has no compassion for others, saying that kindness is weakness.
The same person called me weak, that my “bleeding heart” would cause me trouble.
I’d be taken advantage of, I’d be manipulated by people like him, I’d be hurt and betrayed and I certainly wouldn’t succeed in life.
To that, I must disagree. Will I be taken advantage of and manipulated? Absolutely I have, but I also believe everyone has at some point.
Would I not succeed because of my kindness? Would I be stuck being a head that others step on as they rise to the top? I strongly disagree.
When I look back at my achievements, I see all the things that being a kind and compassionate person has granted me.
I haven’t burned so many bridges that I am stuck on an island by myself. I’ve lent a helping hand to my college friends as we got through our last years of our undergrad careers together. I worked hard, supported and helped others, and it paid off.
We all survived and graduated with high GPAs because we chose to work together and make each other stronger.
I believe that being kind will get you farther in life than being vindictive and cruel.
As the saying goes, “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” I don’t think that I will be unsuccessful for being nice.
Kindness doesn’t make a person weak. In fact, I think being kind takes more strength than retaliating with cruelty. Have you ever been in a situation where you desperately wanted to punch your enemy in the face, but you refrained?
Congratulations, you took the high road and learned that sometimes it is infinitely harder to be kind.
Being kind, however, doesn’t mean you are a doormat.
You can help others, but kindness isn’t an automatic stamp on your forehead that says “please walk all over me.”
It’s all about learning yourself and learning how to say “no” sometimes. For the kindhearted, “no” is a word we struggle to pass through our lips.
Maybe it’s the fear of letting someone down and being unable to “people please” that makes it so hard. When someone realizes that you won’t say “no” they will keep taking and taking and taking from you until you break. Something inside you will break and you may start to realize that you’re pretty fed up with being nice to people. Maybe the advantage that they took has caused you to be as callous as they are.
Recently I’ve had to learn how to say “no” to people who ask for too much, and I am still struggling with it. Sometimes you can only do so much and it’s wrong for others to ask or demand more of you than you can give.
When someone thinks they can walk all over you, manipulate and extort your kind nature, they don’t respect you. Though we have this fear of letting people down, we shouldn’t fear letting down those who don’t respect us.
I grew a backbone. I did some soul searching and I realized some truths about myself over the past week and a half. I learned that I want to continue to be a kind person.
If I don’t make it to the top of the success pyramid by being a kind person, then I don’t want that success. I learned that if I don’t say “no” and stand up for myself when I know I am being manipulated, I will only grow resentful and hateful.
I can’t be a kind person if I allow myself to be taken advantage of by people I thought were friends.
The only way I can be kind is if I am more cautious as to who I let into my life. While the wolf disguised in sheep’s clothing can still make his way through my defenses, it’s still less than letting the world walk all over me.
I learned that I need to trust my judgment and when I feel like my inability to say “no” is used against me is when I need to say “no” the loudest.
I learned that in order to continue to be a kind person in this world, I will let people down. People may get angry with me when they realize I won’t do their every bidding, and that’s OK.
I can’t please everyone nor should I make it my job. Most importantly, I learned that you can be kind and have a backbone.
You can be kind and be respected. You can let go of those manipulators who never respected you in the first place. I learned that you can’t let them get you down.
Keep taking that high road and being yourself. Never let anyone tell you that your kindness is weakness because it’s the strength we need more of in this world.
—
Jessica Brown is the staff photographer for the Barrow News-Journal. She can be reached at picsbyjessica1@gmail.com.
Brown: Growing a backbone
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)