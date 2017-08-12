Bridgeman: Schools growing reflect ‘pains’ of counties

School enrollment is up in the area. That’s the good and bad news.
The smallest system, Commerce, reported 1,666 students the first day, an increase of more than a hundred. The largest, Barrow County is “bumping up against” 14,000 although administrators are quick to say that might drop a bit.
In the other two Jackson County systems, Jackson County has about 7,800 or so, and Jefferson City has about 3,500 or so. Both reported increased enrollment.
That is one sign the local economy has improved and is improving.
Higher numbers are a mixed blessing, especially for Barrow and Jackson counties which both need new schools. Jefferson City Schools have been growing and could reach a point where out-of-district students won’t have a seat.
The growth, by and large, is good for the school districts.
But that “by and large” is a big caveat.
This is the time of year when superintendents and principals worry about adding students in the “wrong” places. If a particular class adds a single student, it could require another teacher. That is an extreme case, but it has happened.
More likely, a particular class may get two, three or four students, and that pushes the district into hiring a person.
Superintendents also are prone to emphasizing that a student does not “bring” enough revenue with him or her to pay for the cost of that student. What they mean is that the adults with the student probably don’t pay enough in property taxes to cover the per pupil cost of each student.
That is almost always the case.
Superintendents also are quick to tout the value of industries, which contribute to the property tax base, but don’t require specific costs for adding students. (Abatements for industry is another topic and another column.)
If a new student does not cause the hiring of a new teacher, he or she “brings” new state money and some local tax money. That is “new” money for the system.
Those 100-plus students at Commerce may well generate enough money, state and local, that it is a net plus in revenue. Even in Barrow County, where the school board has talked about its portable classrooms the last two meetings, new students can help with revenue.
It is not a simple nor straight-line equation. Five students generate between $25,000 and $40,000 in state and local money. The school district’s cost for those five kids may or may not increase that much.
More kids probably mean more houses. Listening to anecdotal comments, houses are going up and being sold before they are finished. Those comments are heard through Jackson and Barrow counties.
This, also, is good news, bad news for schools. Most of the house being built are $300,000 or less in value. Those houses generate, maybe, $2,000 in school property taxes.
The least expensive local school system spends more than $6,000 per year per student. Most of that money, more than $4,000 of it, comes from the state. Others may spend more than $8,000 per pupil. If a house generates $2,000 in property taxes, it comes close to that lower total, except the “more than” part of that equation.
School board and superintendents have to think in those dollar figures. Principals and teachers have to think about “the babies.”
Stand at any elementary school in the morning as kids get off the bus or out of cars. Hugs are common. Cheerful tones are required.
Even the high school students are usually greeted by name and cheerfully. Dollar signs are not part of that equation.
But money always lurks in the background. “Throwing money” at education does not mean better learning, but more money often means better opportunities, if only because that often means people are thinking about education more.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Schools growing reflect ‘pains’ of counties
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)