Terrell: Maxine and Maxine

There are two well known Maxines.
The more popular is Maxine of Hallmark fame, the elderly Madam, being a cartoon character, who tells it like it is and who doesn’t mind making the preacher blush while standing in the pulpit.
This Maxine may be one of the most “followed” women in America.
One of my favorite Maxine quotes is, “Ever notice that people who tell you to calm down are the ones who got you mad in the first place!”
Another favorite says, “Some people can have all the lights on and still be in the dark.”
This last quote brings to mind the other Maxine. I refer to Maxine Waters from the State of California.
If one looks at California and all of its problems and then looks and listens to Maxine Waters, you can see the two are a match for each. Not a lot of difference there.
When it comes to conflict in the U.S. House of Representatives, Waters stands with the best of them. She may even have a slight edge.
According to one report, the 78-year old Los Angeles Congresswoman lives in a 6,000-square-foot mansion that is worth more than $4 million. She represents the 43rd District but does not live in the district.
Waters is the longest-serving African American female in our Congress. Her residential neighborhood reportedly is only 6 percent African-American but her congressional district has the second highest concentration of African Americans in the state.
She is a longtime Democrat and supporter of the Clintons. She endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2008 presidential race up until it was obvious Clinton would not win the party’s crown.
The Huffington Post, a liberal website, carried a story that said Waters commuted home every weekend and flew back to Washington on Monday mornings.
You would think that someone with tenure would occupy a strong leadership position in Congress. With that said, you would think the 40-year representative would lead by example and demonstrate a leadership style that would add to the sanctity of the office.
Wrong!
In 1994, Waters, on the floor of the U.S. House, continuously interrupted New York Republican Peter King, who was trying to give a speech. Her actions were so bad she was threatened with mace by the House Sergeant. She was then asked to leave for the remainder of the day.
Like Hallmark’s Maxine, Rep. Maxine Waters likes to speak out, although certainly not as eloquently or funny.
Last month she took on HUD Secretary Ben Carson, threatening to take his”…a** apart…” According to Waters, she (herself) was probably (better) “… qualified to take his job. “
In one quote, the Congresswoman, while speaking about the Tea Party, said, “As far I’m concerned, the Tea Party can go straight to hell…and I intend to help them get there.”
Regarding the status between Fidel Castro and America she said, “…the decades of the 1960s and the 1970s were a sad and shameful chapter of our history and Castro needed to be thanked for helping refugees flee political persecution.”
Last July during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show, the outspoken representative called President Trump “…the most deplorable person…” she ever met. That’s one of the nicer things she has said about the president. She then called for his “exile” because of his tweets. Seriously!
She has spoken out against former FBI Director James Comey for being responsible for Hillary Clinton losing the election.
This week she called for the impeachment of President Trump and then said we should follow that with the impeachment of Putin. When questioned about Putin, she realized her mistake and corrected it saying, “Vice President Pence.”
She also went on record saying she was considering a run for the presidency.
Fortunately, she has some bugs in her background that will help save us all. According to Mark Patricks, in 2010 Waters was charged by the House Ethics Committee with three counts of flouting House rules regarding some “…shady deals with OneUnited Bank.”
It seems Waters requested some bailout money for the bank but failed to disclose that her husband served on the bank’s board of directors. He also held a large amount of the company stock.
The Ethics Committee, chaired by another Californian, managed to allow Waters to walk away without repercussions.
Before that, the Los Angeles Times reported that relatives of Waters made more than $1 million as a result of business deals with groups that Waters had helped politically.
In 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011 she was named one of the most corrupt members of Congress by several watchdog organizations.
If anyone personifies a profile for establishing term limits in Congress, it has to be the trash-talking Maxine Waters.
At least Hallmark’s Maxine can talk trash with class.
