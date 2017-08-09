In a similar case to one it heard at a meeting last month, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to table a request to allow for more residential development on 42 acres of land on Tom Miller Road so it can obtain more information about the scope of the development.
Property owners Saraplace, LLC and PWC Ventures, LLC are requesting to remove the special use of a master planned development from the property, near the intersection of Tom Miller and Haymon Morris roads, across from Apalachee High and Haymon-Morris Middle schools. The property was originally rezoned and granted the special use in 2007, and the master plan consisted of 17.86 acres for commercial development, 12.94 acres for 86 town homes, 21.87 acres for 63 single-family lots and the remainder for open space. The plan was then amended in 2008 to allow for 21.86 acres for 264 condominiums and 12.94 acres for 98 townhomes with the original commercial and open space.
Following the recession, the property was divided up three ways and sold to different owners. Now, the owners of the residential components are asking to remove the special use and are proposing 14.1 acres for 32 single-family lots and 28.19 acres for 336 apartments.
That would be an increase of six dwelling units from the current plan.
See the full story in the Aug. 9 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Board of Commissioners tables request for additional residential development on Tom Miller Road property
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)