Winder council votes to rezone properties for veteran, senior housing

Wednesday, August 9. 2017
Housing for veterans and senior residents 55 years and older is the intended use for properties approved for rezoning by Winder City Council on Tuesday.
Council approved a request by the Winder Housing Authority to rezone just under 11 acres at 302 and 305 Tuggle St., from the current MH Mobile Home Residential Zone to R-3 Multi-Family Residential Zone.
The two lots will be combined and the Housing Authority plans to build approximately 15-20 units for veterans.
The properties were previously owned by the American Legion, which had the legion building and mobiles homes that have since been relocated.
Council also approved a request by KCG Development and the Housing Authority to rezone 10 acres owned by the authority at 165 East Wright St. to allow for a senior housing development neighboring the property the Wimberly Center for Community Development sits on.
See the full story in the Aug. 9 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
