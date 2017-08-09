The Whistlestop Shops in downtown Auburn will soon include a wine shop after City Council approved, at its meeting Thursday, an ordinance that allows wine shops to open in the downtown overlay district and provide for consumption on the premises.
Auburn resident Trinita Stephens’ application to open a wine shop in the Whistlestop Shops was approved in June by the Downtown Development Authority, but that approval was contingent on council’s vote to amend the city’s alcohol ordinance, which previously did not provide for wine shops, city attorney Jack Wilson said.
The addition to the city’s ordinance allows for wine shop licenses for businesses in the downtown overlay district that operate primarily as a retail package dealer and earn a minimum of 50 percent of their annual gross revenue from package sales of wine.
Wine shops will be allowed to sell and serve beer and wine by the drink for on-premises consumption from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. except on Sundays.
The annual fee for a wine shop license will be $500 and no more than one wine shop will be allowed to operate within Whistlestop Park.
Council also approved a license for Stephens to sell alcoholic beverages. For the purpose of her shop at the Whistlestop Shops, on-premises consumption is defined as within the park itself.
Councilman Bill Ackworth voted against the change to the ordinance, questioning whether it was fair to other businesses in the city currently licensed to sell alcohol.
“With the gas station across the street, you can’t buy a beverage and then go right outside and drink it,” Ackworth said.
Wilson said a wine shop would be intended as a totally separate use.
“It’s an entirely different category from the ones we have now,” Wilson said.
“(The amended ordinance) is a little more progressive than what we have had to this point.”
See complete coverage of the council meeting in the Aug. 9 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Auburn council votes to allow wine shops in city
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)