Bethlehem Christian Academy’s volleyball team returns just one starter from last season, but coach Karen Carlyle hasn’t shied away from putting together the program’s longest and most rigorous schedule to date.
The Knights will play several larger GHSA schools, starting with matches Aug. 10 at East Jackson to open the season.
A pair of tri-matches and a playdate at Monroe Area are also on the schedule, as is a playdate at Stephens County and a tri-match at Jackson County.
“I spent a lot of time trying to find opponents on many different levels,” Carlyle said. “My goal is for these (GHSA) teams to make us stronger so that we can do well in our region and return to the state playoffs in October.
To get back to the postseason, BCA, which is replacing six seniors and five starters, will have to grow up in a hurry.
“From the beginning, we know we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Carlyle said. “Luckily, I have eight girls on my team who are willing to put in the work to get closer and stronger as a team. All the girls have been dedicated to the strength and conditioning program this summer as well as gym time. We attended a fantastic camp at Auburn in July, which I think made us stronger as a unit.”
Junior outside hitter Morgan Locklar is the Knights’ lone returning starter while juniors Olivia Morgan and Kaleigh Roseland will play in the middle.
Carlyle said Locklar spent additional time in the offseason with personal coaches to help improve her game while Morgan and Roseland will help raise the team’s intensity.
Fellow juniors Laura Clifford and Sarah Najjar have made the move up from the junior varsity level and will play at right-side hitter.
Sophomore Iris Hundeby will play the other outside hitter position with fellow sophomore Makinna Starkey playing at setter. BCA will have its first libero in senior Lilly Dickinson as the Knights have shifted offensive gears and will play with just one setter as opposed to two.
“Lilly has fantastic instincts to the ball and isn’t afraid to lay it all out on the court,” Carlyle said.
Carlyle said the Knights can be competitive in GISA Region 4, but that they’ll need to learn to play together before that happens.
“This team has great potential, but it’s scary going into a full varsity schedule when one of your teammates started last year,” she said. “They just have to learn to believe in themselves like I do. I think one of our biggest strengths is we are smart on the court.
“They can figure things out in the middle of play and make it harder on our opposition.”
