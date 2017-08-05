Bennett: Another round of Sunday, please

Summer of 2017 will go down in memory as one of the wettest and hottest that I can remember.
Perhaps not, by official records, but it sure seemed so to me. I was about ready to order some blueprints for building an ark! It’s pretty much an accepted fact that, no matter when our church schedules vacation Bible school each summer, there are going to be thunderstorms and/or rain showers almost every night.
The Fourth of July celebrations were hit and miss this year, and some were rained out/postponed altogether. A nasty storm hit near my office, and downed trees and power lines resulted in a disabled server.
We were unable to see patients or do surgery (because, let’s face it… we simply can’t work without computers), so we had to reschedule an entire day of surgery and consultations. And, of course, my brother’s (Departure) concert was called off early at the Innovation Amphitheater because of a nasty storm.
Then, once the skies decided to stop pouring, we were covered with a blanket of humidity so thick that walking outside felt like walking into a sauna. “It’s not the heat; it’s the humidity,” is a favorite saying here in the South. And it’s true! I’ve felt the heat in August in Vegas.
A heat so hot that I got blisters on my feet from all the walking on the pavement — even though I was wearing sneakers. A heat so hot that it seared my sinuses and they bled for a week.
Yes, the Southwestern desert heat is brutal. But I think our Southern heat, with all its humidity, is equally as brutal, even though the temps don’t get as high.
Just ask any Winder-Barrow or Apalachee High School marching band kids and volunteers, who just completed band camps, and will continue after-school rehearsals in the awful heat!
I’m not too much of an outdoor person, for the most part. I take it by spurts, and depending on the activity, I might be inclined to stay outdoors for a bit.
When the weather is nice, I enjoy a nice walk, or deck-sitting/coffee-drinking with DJ, or visiting with Karey on her screened-in porch. Just not so much when it’s so hot and humid.
I’m very blessed to have a neighbor who cuts my grass for me often. (Shout-out to Arti Ridgeway — you rock!)
So, I don’t really have a reason to be outside. At least that’s what I tell myself.
This past weekend, I doggy-sat for my brother and sister-in-law. They have the most adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Mikaela. She stays with me every now and then when they go out of town.
I’m a total cat person, and while I don’t dislike dogs, I’ve only loved two other dogs in my life, and generally pretty much just tolerate them.
But this little rascal has my heart. She is a beautiful specimen of her breed, very well behaved, and best of all, she loves me! My kitties stay out in their domain, AKA my office/craft room, when Mikaela is here because they don’t mix well. She doesn’t like other animals and will growl and bark at animals on TV.
It cracks me up when she does that. One time when she was here, she was growling at the TV, and when I looked up to see what animal was riling her up, it was Bernie Sanders! Haha! She’s a Republican!
Sunday morning when I opened the door to let her out, I was greeted with the loveliest surprise: A beautiful, cool, low-humidity morning! Oh, the joy! I had a few minutes to spare, so I brewed up my coffee and headed outside to the patio, where we both enjoyed a little time outdoors.
Later in the day, we went outside again. We talked to some neighbors over the fence and sat in silence for a while.
She frolicked about the yard for a bit then came back to sit on my lap or under the chair.
It was a perfect day! And I probably wouldn’t even have enjoyed the moments outdoors had it not been for Mikaela.
She will be back to visit again in August, and I’m hoping we can enjoy some time outside again!
So, Mother Nature, how about it? Can I order another round of Sunday?
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com.
